Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Liverpool striker Luis Diaz's parents kidnapped by Colombian Guerrilla Group: ELN implicated

    Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz were abducted by an armed Colombian guerrilla group in the town of Barrancas, La Guajira. The ELN, a prominent guerrilla unit, was implicated in this shocking kidnapping. While Cilenis Marulanda, Luis Diaz's mother, was rescued on the same day, her husband, Luis Manuel Diaz, remains missing.

    Football Liverpool striker Luis Diaz's parents kidnapped by Colombian Guerrilla Group: ELN implicated osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 2:06 AM IST

    The parents of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz were abducted by a Colombian guerrilla group in Barrancas, located in the La Guajira department, last Saturday. Armed individuals on motorcycles were responsible for the kidnapping. Cilenis Marulanda, Luis Diaz's mother, was successfully rescued on the same day, but Luis Manuel Diaz remains missing.

    According to the government, a unit affiliated with the ELN guerrilla group was responsible for this abduction, which occurred last weekend. They made this statement on a platform, formerly known as Twitter, and urged the immediate release of Luis Diaz. It is worth noting that the ELN and the government, led by President Gustavo Petro, are currently engaged in peace negotiations, including a six-month ceasefire that is presently in place.

    Colombian authorities have emphasised that no ransom demand has been made in connection with this incident. The government's delegation in the peace talks with the ELN, headed by Otty Patino, issued a statement on Thursday demanding the immediate release of Luis Manuel Diaz and underlining the ELN's responsibility to ensure his safety and well-being.

    Attorney General Francisco Barbosa mentioned the possibility that Luis Manuel Diaz might be in Venezuela, though he did not provide further details regarding this matter. It's important to note that the ELN has not claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

    Also Read: Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 2:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis Ons Jabeur's emotional promise: Donating WTA finals prize money to Palestinians (WATCH) osf

    Ons Jabeur's emotional promise: Donating WTA finals prize money to Palestinians (WATCH)

    Cricket India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli dancing to 'My name is Lakhan' during WC clash goes viral (WATCH) osf

    India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli dancing to 'My name is Lakhan' during WC clash goes viral (WATCH)

    Football Jude Bellingham's ambitious career goals: Real Madrid, Trophies, and the Ballon d'Or osf

    Jude Bellingham's ambitious career goals: Real Madrid, Trophies, and the Ballon d'Or

    Football Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more osf

    Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more

    football Lionel Messi reveals his all-time favourite goal: A solo masterpiece in the UEFA Champions League osf

    Lionel Messi reveals his all-time favourite goal: A solo masterpiece in the UEFA Champions League (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Ons Jabeur's emotional promise: Donating WTA finals prize money to Palestinians (WATCH) osf

    Ons Jabeur's emotional promise: Donating WTA finals prize money to Palestinians (WATCH)

    Cricket India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli dancing to 'My name is Lakhan' during WC clash goes viral (WATCH) osf

    India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli dancing to 'My name is Lakhan' during WC clash goes viral (WATCH)

    Football Jude Bellingham's ambitious career goals: Real Madrid, Trophies, and the Ballon d'Or osf

    Jude Bellingham's ambitious career goals: Real Madrid, Trophies, and the Ballon d'Or

    Football Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more osf

    Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more

    Daily Horoscope for November 3 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Taurus Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 3, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Leo; health of Scorpio may be affected

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon