Lionel Messi's sensational 11-minute hat-trick helps Inter Miami break MLS points record (WATCH)

    Inter Miami set a new MLS single-season points record after a 6-2 comeback victory against the New England Revolution on MLS Decision Day on Saturday. 

    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 9:14 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

    Inter Miami set a new MLS single-season points record after a 6-2 comeback victory against the New England Revolution on MLS Decision Day on Saturday. Lionel Messi, despite entering the match in the 58th minute, stole the show by assisting on the go-ahead goal and scoring a 11-minute hat trick in the closing stages.

    Miami's win propelled them to 74 points, breaking the previous record of 73 points set by the Revolution in 2021. With the Supporters' Shield now in hand, Miami's sights are firmly set on the MLS Cup.

    New England shocked Miami by going 2-0 up by the 34th minute, thanks to goals from Luca Langoni and Dylan Borrero, the latter capitalizing on a mistake by Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender. However, Luis Suarez responded quickly for Miami, scoring twice in four minutes before halftime to level the match.

    Messi took control after entering, assisting Benjamin Cremaschi's 58th-minute goal just seconds after stepping onto the pitch. He then scored three goals between the 78th and 89th minutes, with his final strike coming off an acrobatic assist from Suarez.

    WATCH: Lionel Messi's sensational 11-minute hat-trick 

    Inter Miami outplayed the Revolution throughout, dominating possession with 65.8% and outshooting them 25-8. The Revolution's loss capped off a disappointing season, as they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference with just 31 points and ended on a four-match losing streak.

    Inter Miami will now prepare for their first playoff match on Friday, facing the winner of the Eastern Conference wild-card clash between CF Montreal and Atlanta United.

