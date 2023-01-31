Messi's autographed 'Argentina 10' jersery auctioned for charity purpose; details here

An autographed Argentina 10 jersey worn by World Cup 2022-winning captain, Lionel Messi, was auctioned Monday for a charitable cause. The iconic forward's jersey was donated by Mirtha Legrand, a 95-year-old actress and television presenter, who obtained it through Celia Cuccittini, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's mother.

According to reports, the signed Messi jersey's starting bid was 2,700 dollars, and significant participation from the people was witnessed, especially after the World Cup won by Argentina in Qatar 2022. However, there has yet to be an official word on how much the jersey was finally auctioned for. The proceeds will go to the Victorio Tetamanti Maternal and Child Hospital within the framework of the XXIII FUNDAMI Solidarity Gala Dinner.

It was reported that "all the funds raised will be used to help carry out the project for the mothers' residence and the area of ​​occupational therapy and kinesiology, which consists of internal reforms of 150 m2, the expansion of 142 m2 and the construction of an outdoor terrace of 37m2".

"Prizes, raffles, raffles and the auction of the original @leomessi shirt," said Legrand ahead of the auction at the Royal Room of the Hotel Costa Galana.

Before the high-profile auction, Legrand also revealed how she obtained the Messi jersey, stating that the former Barcelona legend's mother reached out to her over a phone call and lauded the actress' work.

Legrand told Socios del Espectaculo, "I am going to travel to Buenos Aires next week. But on Monday, we have the great gala. I got Messi's autographed shirt to top it all off. We will do an auction because I spoke with the mother. She called me to tell me that she admired me a lot. I don't know how she got my phone number. I delighted. When she calls me, she tells me:' Hello Mirtha, I'm Messi's mother,' and I thought they were kidding me."

"I'm Celia, she told me," added Mirtha Legrand and continued: "Then it occurred to us with Claudia, from Costa Galana, what happens if we ask her for a shirt."

In this way, Mirtha obtained the autographed jersey worn by Messi. With an outbreak of happiness on her face, she remarked: "We are going to auction it off. It is all for the Hospital. It is a fantastic good. I think they are going to display it in the hotel lobby."