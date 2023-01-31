Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi's autographed 'Argentina 10' jersery auctioned for charity purpose; details here

    An autographed Argentina 10 jersey worn by Lionel Messi, donated by Mirtha Legrand, was auctioned for charity purpose on Monday.

    football Lionel Messi autographed 'Argentina 10' jersery auctioned for charity purpose; details here snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    An autographed Argentina 10 jersey worn by World Cup 2022-winning captain, Lionel Messi, was auctioned Monday for a charitable cause. The iconic forward's jersey was donated by Mirtha Legrand, a 95-year-old actress and television presenter, who obtained it through Celia Cuccittini, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's mother. 

    According to reports, the signed Messi jersey's starting bid was 2,700 dollars, and significant participation from the people was witnessed, especially after the World Cup won by Argentina in Qatar 2022. However, there has yet to be an official word on how much the jersey was finally auctioned for. The proceeds will go to the Victorio Tetamanti Maternal and Child Hospital within the framework of the XXIII FUNDAMI Solidarity Gala Dinner.

    Also read: 'Would have liked Diego Maradona to give me the cup' - Lionel Messi on Argentina's Qatar World Cup conquest

    It was reported that "all the funds raised will be used to help carry out the project for the mothers' residence and the area of ​​occupational therapy and kinesiology, which consists of internal reforms of 150 m2, the expansion of 142 m2 and the construction of an outdoor terrace of 37m2".

    "Prizes, raffles, raffles and the auction of the original @leomessi shirt," said Legrand ahead of the auction at the Royal Room of the Hotel Costa Galana. 

    Before the high-profile auction, Legrand also revealed how she obtained the Messi jersey, stating that the former Barcelona legend's mother reached out to her over a phone call and lauded the actress' work.

    Legrand told Socios del Espectaculo, "I am going to travel to Buenos Aires next week. But on Monday, we have the great gala. I got Messi's autographed shirt to top it all off. We will do an auction because I spoke with the mother. She called me to tell me that she admired me a lot. I don't know how she got my phone number. I delighted. When she calls me, she tells me:' Hello Mirtha, I'm Messi's mother,' and I thought they were kidding me."

    Also read: Revealed: How Messi's 'words' left lasting impact on Argentina teammates during World Cup 2022

    "I'm Celia, she told me," added Mirtha Legrand and continued: "Then it occurred to us with Claudia, from Costa Galana, what happens if we ask her for a shirt." 

    In this way, Mirtha obtained the autographed jersey worn by Messi. With an outbreak of happiness on her face, she remarked: "We are going to auction it off. It is all for the Hospital. It is a fantastic good. I think they are going to display it in the hotel lobby."

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    wrestling WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023-ayh

    WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

    football Once a Cityzen Joao Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich snt

    'Once a Cityzen...': Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich

    football Jorginho to Arsenal: Old footage of Chelsea star's howler against Gunners resurfaces amidst transfer move snt

    Jorginho to Arsenal: Old footage of Chelsea star's howler against Gunners resurfaces amidst transfer deal

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: We got served up a green top; it was sort of irrelevant - Steven Smith on practice games-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'We got served up a green top; it was sort of irrelevant' - Steven Smith on practice games

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports-ayh

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports

    Recent Stories

    Self styled godman Asaram Bapu jailed for life in second rape case AJR

    Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu jailed for life in second rape case

    Peshawar mosque blast: India condemns terror attack; death toll rises to 93 - adt

    Peshawar mosque blast: India condemns terror attack; death toll rises to 93

    Pathaan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan revealed how they go to film sets each Monday as a 'labour class' vma

    'Pathaan' Success Bash: SRK say stars dress well for events but go to film sets like 'labour class'

    wrestling WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023-ayh

    WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

    PM Cares Fund is public charitable trust, cannot be labelled 'public authority': PMO to Delhi High Court AJR

    PM Cares Fund is public charitable trust, cannot be labelled 'public authority': PMO to Delhi High Court

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon