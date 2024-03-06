Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kylian Mbappe nearly matches Usain Bolt's 100m record in Champions League clash against Real Sociedad

    In a thrilling Champions League encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, Kylian Mbappe's astonishing speed took center stage, drawing parallels with sprinting legend Usain Bolt.

    In a recent Champions League showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, Kylian Mbappe showcased his exceptional speed, drawing comparisons to the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt. The 25-year-old forward, celebrated for his rapid pace that often leaves defenders trailing, clocked an estimated 10.9 seconds over 100 meters, according to the BBC.

    This remarkable feat positions Mbappe just over a second behind Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds. Despite the slight difference, Mbappe's electrifying agility and goal-scoring prowess propelled PSG into the quarter-finals with a stunning brace in the match.

    Kylian Mbappe masterful execution of two goals, one early in each half, painted a picture of a player standing above the rest, defeating Real Sociedad and propelling PSG into the Champions League quarter-finals. This achievement brings them one step closer to the coveted trophy that fuels their collective obsession.

    Despite Luis Enrique, tasked with reshaping the team's culture for a post-Mbappe era, emphasising the challenges in winning the first leg, the second leg unfolded seamlessly. Any aspirations of a home comeback were swiftly extinguished by Mbappé's stellar performance in his farewell appearance.

    Real coach Imanol Alguacil acknowledged the exceptional intensity displayed by PSG, describing them as a side "much stronger and much faster than us." While he emphasized it wasn't solely about Mbappe, the departing star's impact left an indelible mark, prompting Alguacil to declare PSG as strong contenders for winning the entire competition if they maintain such formidable form.

