    Juventus's appeal for 15-point Serie A deduction successful; Fabio Paratici's ban stands

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    Italian giants Juventus was handed enormous relief on Thursday after its 15-point deduction in the Serie A was revoked concerning its alleged capital gains misdealings in the transfer market historically. It resulted in the club slipping out of the top four and was threatened in terms of a European berth, given its recent struggles.

    Also, former chairman Andrea Agnelli, ex-director Pavel Nedved and managing director Fabio Paratici were suspended indefinitely by the Italian Football Federation (FICG), including eight other members. With the points ban being revoked, the Bianconeri is back at the third spot in the league table. However, the FIGC Federal Court of Appeal will re-evaluate the case, making the Old Lady vulnerable to punishment.

    Meanwhile, Nedved and some other members of the Juventus board have also been cleared. However, the suspension for Paratici and Agnelli has been upheld. Paratici's ban means he remains on an extended 30-month ban from Italian football. In contrast, the ban from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) means he cannot currently work with English giants Tottenham Hotspur, his current club.

    The welcome news inspired Juventus, as it trumped Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in aggregate following a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal away from home on Thursday, while it will be taking on Sevilla in the semis of the tournament. Meanwhile, it takes on current league leader Napoli on Sunday at home to continue its quest for the second position.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
