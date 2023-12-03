Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Juan Ferrando lauds players as Mohun Bagan Super Giant maintains unbeaten streak

    In a thrilling encounter in match week 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL), Mohun Bagan Super Giant, led by coach Juan Ferrando, secured a 2-0 victory against Hyderabad FC, extending their unbeaten run.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Juan Ferrando, the head coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, commended the players for their outstanding performance in securing a 2-0 victory against Hyderabad FC, maintaining their flawless record in the league. Expressing his satisfaction after the Matchweek 8 triumph in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Ferrando highlighted the team's relentless attacking efforts led by players like Sahal Abdul Samad, Kiyan Nassiri, and Jason Cummings. Despite Hyderabad FC's resilient defense, Mohun Bagan Super Giant found success in the 85th minute when defender Brendan Hamill scored the opening goal. The match concluded with right-back Asish Rai sealing the win in the 96th minute.

    Acknowledging the challenges posed by Hyderabad FC, Ferrando recognized their recent improvement but emphasized that the Mariners deserved the victory. In the post-match press conference, he noted the difficulty in finding spaces against a strong opponent but expressed happiness with the team's improved performance in the second half.

    Ferrando emphasized the importance of the team's reaction following a previous disappointing outing against Odisha FC in the AFC Cup. Despite a less-than-fresh first half, the coach praised the team's better performance in the second half.

    Concerning the injuries of Dimitri Petratos and Manvir Singh, Ferrando highlighted the challenges and uncertainties associated with such injuries, expressing confidence in the medical staff's efforts. He emphasized the need to protect injured players and provided updates on the fitness of Manvir Singh.

    With an unbeaten run of five wins in five matches, Ferrando credited the players for their exceptional job and the positive impact on the team's mentality. He expressed happiness with the team's ambition to win and concluded with a determination to keep moving forward in the season.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
