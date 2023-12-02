ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera relieved after Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC to continue winning run

Odisha FC bagged their fifth win on a trot in all competitions as they defeated Jamshedpur FC by 1-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday.

Odisha FC's head coach, Sergio Lobera, expressed relief after his team secured a vital victory against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday. Despite a closely contested first half, Odisha FC took the lead in the 56th minute when Roy Krishna scored a decisive header from a corner kick by Ahmed Jahouh. Lobera highlighted the importance of this win, especially in a challenging stadium, and emphasized its significance as the season progresses. This victory marked Odisha FC's third consecutive win in the ISL.

“I think we got the three points in a very difficult place. It is very difficult to play here. It was a difficult game,” Lobera stated in the post-match press conference. “It is very important to win these kinds of games because it matters during the end of the season,” he added.

Currently positioned at the 10th spot with five points after eight games this season, Jamshedpur FC is led by a Spanish coach who believes their standing in the table does not accurately mirror their on-field performances. He suggests that the game's outcome could have been different had both teams capitalized on their chances.

Also read: WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo walks off to chants of 'Messi, Messi' as Al-Nassr lose 0-3 to Al-Hilal

“I think Jamshedpur FC have fewer points than they deserve in the table,” Lobera said.

"We were suffering in the game but we defended well. We had opportunities to score the second goal and finish the game but they also had clear chances to change the outcome of the game,” he added.

Odisha FC players showcased unwavering tenacity throughout the match, persisting despite the determined efforts of the Jamshedpur FC defense to thwart their attacks. This perseverance ultimately paid off, leading them to secure the winning goal.

Lobera underscores his confidence in the positive attitude of his players, emphasizing that such a mindset cultivates exceptional players. He expresses delight in witnessing this positive attitude among his team members.

“I always like to talk about the team more than individual players. For me, the most important thing is the attitude. When a player is coming off the bench and is playing with a positive attitude, then the player for me is an amazing individual,” Lobera said.

“I think it is an amazing problem for me as a coach to have to choose (whom to start) between these kinds of players,” he added.