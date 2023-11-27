Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United FC

    Bengaluru FC's head coach, Simon Grayson, shares insights after a 1-1 draw with NorthEast United FC in a recent ISL 2024 match.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Bengaluru FC's head coach, Simon Grayson, shared his reflections following a draw with NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match in Guwahati. The 1-1 scoreline saw Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Mirshad Michu actively involved, with Sunil Chhetri contributing a goal for Bengaluru FC from a penalty in the 36th minute. Despite the Highlanders' resilience, equalising with an own goal from Aleksandar Jovanovic, Grayson expressed contentment with securing a point.

    Grayson acknowledged NorthEast United FC's quality, recognising their prowess on the field, particularly with their swift transitional play. Despite the numerous goal-scoring opportunities for the opposition, Bengaluru FC managed to secure a draw. Grayson admitted that while his team could have reacted better to maintain their one-goal lead, he was positive about earning a point.

    In the post-match press conference, Grayson emphasised the difficulty of the game against an impressive NorthEast United FC, commending their attacking prowess and acknowledging the team's transformation from the previous season. While recognising that it wasn't Bengaluru FC's best performance, Grayson underscored the importance of securing points and encouraged his players to focus on upcoming home games to regain confidence.

    Expressing a positive outlook, Grayson stated, "Positive that we got another point," highlighting the team's resilience despite facing challenges during the match. He emphasised the need for players to elevate their performance and build momentum for the upcoming fixtures.

    Despite the desire for three points, Grayson mentioned about the importance of regaining confidence and positivity, particularly with the upcoming home games, where Bengaluru FC has historically achieved favorable results.

    Also Read: 'Goal of the season': Man United's Garnacho stuns with bicycle kick against Everton; does Ronaldo's Siuuu

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AI generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN) snt

    AI-generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN)

    cricket It's official! Shubman Gill appointment captain of Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya's departure osf

    It's official! Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain after Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians

    Cricket Nita Ambani's reaction as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians: Anticipating a promising future osf

    Nita Ambani's reaction as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians: 'Anticipating a promising future'

    cricket How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained osf

    How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained

    When Virat Kohli contemplated leaving RCB but chose loyalty over trophies osf

    When Virat Kohli contemplated leaving RCB but chose loyalty over trophies

    Recent Stories

    Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India to visit in Winter RBA EAI

    Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India to visit in Winter

    AI generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN) snt

    AI-generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN)

    Kerala: Diary farmer commits suicide due to debt in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Diary farmer commits suicide due to debt in Kannur

    AI for All, Beyond the Global North: India's Opportunity?

    AI for All, Beyond the Global North: India’s Opportunity?

    Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare wedding update Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage read details RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding update: Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage; read details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon