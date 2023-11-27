ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United FC

Bengaluru FC's head coach, Simon Grayson, shared his reflections following a draw with NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match in Guwahati. The 1-1 scoreline saw Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Mirshad Michu actively involved, with Sunil Chhetri contributing a goal for Bengaluru FC from a penalty in the 36th minute. Despite the Highlanders' resilience, equalising with an own goal from Aleksandar Jovanovic, Grayson expressed contentment with securing a point.

Grayson acknowledged NorthEast United FC's quality, recognising their prowess on the field, particularly with their swift transitional play. Despite the numerous goal-scoring opportunities for the opposition, Bengaluru FC managed to secure a draw. Grayson admitted that while his team could have reacted better to maintain their one-goal lead, he was positive about earning a point.

In the post-match press conference, Grayson emphasised the difficulty of the game against an impressive NorthEast United FC, commending their attacking prowess and acknowledging the team's transformation from the previous season. While recognising that it wasn't Bengaluru FC's best performance, Grayson underscored the importance of securing points and encouraged his players to focus on upcoming home games to regain confidence.

Expressing a positive outlook, Grayson stated, "Positive that we got another point," highlighting the team's resilience despite facing challenges during the match. He emphasised the need for players to elevate their performance and build momentum for the upcoming fixtures.

Despite the desire for three points, Grayson mentioned about the importance of regaining confidence and positivity, particularly with the upcoming home games, where Bengaluru FC has historically achieved favorable results.

