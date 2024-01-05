ISL 2023-24: Can new head coach Antonio Habas work his magic to fire Mohun Bagan SC to top of the table?

As Antonio Habas assumes the pivotal role of head coach for Mohun Bagan SG midway through the season, fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his impact.

Antonio Habas embarks on his second stint with Mohun Bagan SG, assuming a pivotal role as the head coach halfway through the season. Initially appointed as the Technical Director during the summer, Habas' return to the coaching forefront has stirred anticipation among club supporters.

Having developed a robust rapport with the management, Habas showcased a profound understanding of the club's intricacies, players, and behind-the-scenes dynamics in his role as Technical Director. Fans held high hopes that under his guidance, Mohun Bagan SG would continue the success witnessed in the 2022-23 season, where they secured the coveted ISL Cup.

Fast forward to the new year, and Habas finds himself thrust into the spotlight as the head coach, succeeding Juan Ferrando after three unexpected defeats prompted a change in leadership. Tasked with the dual responsibility of revitalising the team's winning form and constructing a resilient side, Habas faces the challenge head-on. This marks his second tenure as head coach, following his earlier stint during the 2020-21 season.

Habas boasts a proven track record in Indian football, commencing in 2014 when he led ATK FC to victory in the inaugural year of the ISL. Although his stint with FC Pune City did not replicate the same success, a triumphant return to ATK in the 2019-20 season saw him secure another ISL Cup. Taking over at Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the subsequent season, he once again crafted a formidable side, narrowly missing the League Shield and succumbing to defeat in the final against Mumbai City FC. Despite setbacks, Habas remains the only head coach to compete in three ISL finals, managing the most games in the league and winning two ISL Cups.

In 97 ISL games, Habas has notched 44 wins, with 15 of these victories coming during his time with the Mariners in 27 games. While his teams may not play the most flamboyant football, they are known for their efficiency and organisation, a testament to Habas' ability to make players adapt to his style while maximising their strengths.

Habas has consistently groomed and trusted young talents, with players like Sumit Rathi, Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder, and Prabir Das thriving under his guidance. As the first half of the league concludes, Habas faces the challenge of ensuring a strong performance at the Kalinga Super Cup and preparing the team for the upcoming league stage.

Challenging times lie ahead for the Mariners, but with the seasoned professional Antonio Habas at the helm, they are well-equipped to navigate through adversity and strive for success in the remaining fixtures.

Also Read: AFC Asian Cup: Dates, timings, venue, where to watch and more