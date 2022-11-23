Maradona's son devastated by Argentina's World Cup 2022 loss to Saudi Arabia; takes a jibe at Messi

Legendary Argentinian Diego Maradona's son has spoken after his country's shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their Qatar World Cup 2022 opener. Diego Jr. also lashed out at comparisons made between Lionel Messi and his father.

Diego Jr., son of the legendary Argentinian footballer Maradona, is devastated by his country's loss to Saudi Arabia in their Qatar World Cup 2022 opener on Tuesday. Messi and Co., who came into the showpiece event as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia, sending shockwaves among football enthusiasts. Also read: Argentina's Messi and Di Maria send strong message after shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup 2022

Although Lionel Messi scored a penalty in the 10th minute of the clash, Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari's goals in the 48th and 53rd minutes of the game sealed the Argentinians' fate.

Diego Maradona's son lashed out at the team over Argentina's poor show in the Group C opening clash. "I'm devastated by this defeat. I can hardly believe all this really happened. Losing against Saudi Arabia is mental. They were scared. Football is like that. Sometimes it happens that you lose even against much weaker opponents," Diego Jr. told Radio Marte in his native Italy. Also read: Brazilians rejoice, meme fest explodes after Argentina lose Qatar World Cup 2022 opener against Saudi Arabia

Maradona's son also took an indirect jibe at Messi, who is often compared to the legendary Argentinian. "People who compare Messi and my father don't understand football. We are talking about two different planets, but I don't want to give up on Messi just yet," he added.

