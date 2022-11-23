Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maradona's son devastated by Argentina's World Cup 2022 loss to Saudi Arabia; takes a jibe at Messi

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

    Legendary Argentinian Diego Maradona's son has spoken after his country's shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their Qatar World Cup 2022 opener. Diego Jr. also lashed out at comparisons made between Lionel Messi and his father.

    Diego Jr., son of the legendary Argentinian footballer Maradona, is devastated by his country's loss to Saudi Arabia in their Qatar World Cup 2022 opener on Tuesday. Messi and Co., who came into the showpiece event as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia, sending shockwaves among football enthusiasts.

    Although Lionel Messi scored a penalty in the 10th minute of the clash, Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari's goals in the 48th and 53rd minutes of the game sealed the Argentinians' fate.

    Diego Maradona's son lashed out at the team over Argentina's poor show in the Group C opening clash. "I'm devastated by this defeat. I can hardly believe all this really happened. Losing against Saudi Arabia is mental. They were scared. Football is like that. Sometimes it happens that you lose even against much weaker opponents," Diego Jr. told Radio Marte in his native Italy.

    Maradona's son also took an indirect jibe at Messi, who is often compared to the legendary Argentinian. "People who compare Messi and my father don't understand football. We are talking about two different planets, but I don't want to give up on Messi just yet," he added.

    Argentina must get up after a brutal defeat and begin again, realising they have less room for error. Messi and Co. will face Mexico next in a must-win clash on Sunday, November 27.

