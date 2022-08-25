Europa League 2022-23 draw: Who will Man United and Arsenal play? Date, time in India, where to watch and more

The Europa League is back with Manchester United and Arsenal among the favourites to make it to the final in Budapest next year.

The UEFA Europa League 2022–23 group stage draw is scheduled to take place this week in Istanbul, Turkey, and clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Roma are among those anticipating it.

The Europa League group stage will consist of 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four, with the top two clubs advancing to the knockout stages and the third-place team moving on to the Europa Conference League.

Currently, 22 teams have confirmed their participation in the group stages, leaving 10 spaces open for the 10 winners of the UEL Play-offs. After the rounds of the Europa League and Champions League play-offs on Thursday, August 25, all 32 teams will be revealed.

Based on their 2022 UEFA club coefficients (CC) ranking, the teams will be seeded into four pots, each of eight teams, for the Europa League group stage draw.

In the Europa League group stage, Nantes, Union Berlin, and Union Saint-Gilloise will make their debuts. The UEL group stage will be finished before the clubs take a break for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, just like the Champions League.

All eyes will be on Arsenal and Manchester United as the two English clubs are among the favourites to make it to Budapest next year in the finals.

The Gunners last participated in this competition in 2021, losing to Villarreal in the semi-final. The Red Devils faced a Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid last season. It will be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club and play in the Europa League for the first time in his career.

The Rangers were edged out in a thrilling final by Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville last season.

Here is everything you need to know about the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage draw, including the teams that will compete for this year and the pots that they will play in.

When is it?

The draw will take place from 4:30 PM IST on August 26, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Where to watch in India?

Sony LIV app or website (Subscription required) and UEFA Europa League Website and YouTube channel

Which teams are in it?

Roma (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG)

Lazio (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Rennes (FRA)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Real Betis (ESP)

Union Berlin (GER)

Freiburg (GER)

Nantes (FRA)

Monaco (FRA)**

Sturm Graz (AUT)**

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)**

Midtjylland (DEN)**

Crvena zvezda (SRB)**

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)**

Qarabağ (AZE)**

PSV Eindhoven (NED)**

Trabzonspor (TUR)**

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)**

12 automatic entrants

*10 Europa League play-off winners

**10 sides transferring from the Champions League play-offs (6) or third qualifying round League path (4)

Key Dates

Group stage

Matchday 1: September 8, 2022

Matchday 2: September 15, 2022

Matchday 3: October 6, 2022

Matchday 4: October 13, 2022

Matchday 5: October 27, 2022

Matchday 6: November 3, 2022

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: February 16 and 23, 2023

Round of 16: March 9 and 16, 2023

Quarter-finals: April 13 and 20, 2023

Semi-finals: May 11 and 18, 2023