Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Europa League 2022-23 draw: Who will Man United and Arsenal play? Date, time in India, where to watch and more

    The Europa League is back with Manchester United and Arsenal among the favourites to make it to the final in Budapest next year.

    football Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw: Who will Man United and Arsenal play? Date, time in India, where to watch and more snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    İstanbul, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    The UEFA Europa League 2022–23 group stage draw is scheduled to take place this week in Istanbul, Turkey, and clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Roma are among those anticipating it.

    The Europa League group stage will consist of 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four, with the top two clubs advancing to the knockout stages and the third-place team moving on to the Europa Conference League.

    Also read: Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams and more

    Currently, 22 teams have confirmed their participation in the group stages, leaving 10 spaces open for the 10 winners of the UEL Play-offs. After the rounds of the Europa League and Champions League play-offs on Thursday, August 25, all 32 teams will be revealed.

    Based on their 2022 UEFA club coefficients (CC) ranking, the teams will be seeded into four pots, each of eight teams, for the Europa League group stage draw. 

    In the Europa League group stage, Nantes, Union Berlin, and Union Saint-Gilloise will make their debuts. The UEL group stage will be finished before the clubs take a break for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, just like the Champions League.

    All eyes will be on Arsenal and Manchester United as the two English clubs are among the favourites to make it to Budapest next year in the finals.

    The Gunners last participated in this competition in 2021, losing to Villarreal in the semi-final. The Red Devils faced a Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid last season. It will be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club and play in the Europa League for the first time in his career. 

    Also read: Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi again? Man United icon now linked to Marseille

    The Rangers were edged out in a thrilling final by Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville last season.

    Here is everything you need to know about the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage draw, including the teams that will compete for this year and the pots that they will play in.

    When is it?

    The draw will take place from 4:30 PM IST on August 26, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey.

    Where to watch in India?

    Sony LIV app or website (Subscription required) and UEFA Europa League Website and YouTube channel

    Which teams are in it?

    Roma (ITA)
    Manchester United (ENG)
    Arsenal (ENG)
    Lazio (ITA)
    Braga (POR)
    Feyenoord (NED)
    Rennes (FRA)
    Real Sociedad (ESP)
    Real Betis (ESP)
    Union Berlin (GER)
    Freiburg (GER)
    Nantes (FRA)
    Monaco (FRA)**
    Sturm Graz (AUT)**
    Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)**
    Midtjylland (DEN)**
    Crvena zvezda (SRB)**
    Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)**
    Qarabağ (AZE)**
    PSV Eindhoven (NED)**
    Trabzonspor (TUR)**
    Bodø/Glimt (NOR)**

    12 automatic entrants
    *10 Europa League play-off winners
    **10 sides transferring from the Champions League play-offs (6) or third qualifying round League path (4)

    Key Dates

    Group stage

    Matchday 1: September 8, 2022

    Matchday 2: September 15, 2022

    Matchday 3: October 6, 2022

    Matchday 4: October 13, 2022

    Matchday 5: October 27, 2022

    Matchday 6: November 3, 2022

    Knockout phase

    Knockout round play-offs: February 16 and 23, 2023

    Round of 16: March 9 and 16, 2023

    Quarter-finals: April 13 and 20, 2023

    Semi-finals: May 11 and 18, 2023

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Formula 1 F1: Daniel Ricciardo to quit McLaren at season-end, social media comes out in support-ayh

    F1: Daniel Ricciardo to quit McLaren at season-end, social media comes out in appreciation

    football Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona snt

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A

    tennis US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows snt

    US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows

    football Manchester City Erling Haaland reveals he aspires to be like Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema snt

    Man City's Erling Haaland reveals he aspires to be like Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE RBA

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE

    Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G to launch on August 30 From price to specs heres what we know gcw

    Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G to launch on August 30; From price to specs; here's what we know

    Koffee With Karan 7 Here is how Kaira Advani first met Sidharth Malhotra drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Here’s how Kaira Advani first met Sidharth Malhotra

    Formula 1 F1: Daniel Ricciardo to quit McLaren at season-end, social media comes out in support-ayh

    F1: Daniel Ricciardo to quit McLaren at season-end, social media comes out in appreciation

    football Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona snt

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon