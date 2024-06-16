Euro 2024, Slovenia vs Denmark: Fans moved Eriksen scores 1,100 days after cardiac arrest on pitch (WATCH)

Euro 2024, Slovenia vs Denmark: Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on pitch in a clash against Finland during Euro 2020, scored a goal for his nation in their opening game on Sunday.

In an emotional and hard-fought match at Euro 2024 on Sunday, Denmark's Christian Eriksen delivered a poignant moment, scoring a decisive goal against Slovenia exactly 1,100 days after his dramatic cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 clash against Finland. The game, held at the MHPArena in Germany' Stuttgart, saw Denmark dominate possession early on, while Slovenia struggled to gain a foothold.

Despite Denmark's early dominance, they were unable to convert their possession into goals. The Slovenian defence held firm, and Denmark's attackers found themselves frustrated by a series of near misses and solid saves by the Slovenian goalkeeper.

The turning point came when Slovenia's talented youngster, Benjamin Šeško, almost turned the tide with a stunning long-range effort. His rocket of a shot from distance was a moment of brilliance that had the Slovenian fans on their feet, but it was Denmark who struck the telling blow just moments later.

Christian Eriksen, the Manchester United midfielder, showcased his exceptional skill and composure. Receiving the ball in the attacking third, Eriksen took one touch to control it superbly before delivering a brilliant finish into the back of the net in the 17th minute of the clash. The goal was not just a display of Eriksen's technical prowess but also a testament to his remarkable journey of recovery and resilience.

Eriksen's goal, marking 1,100 days since his collapse on the pitch during Euro 2020, was met with an outpouring of emotion from fans and players alike. The Danish supporters erupted in celebration, while many Slovenian fans joined in the applause, recognizing the significance of the moment. Eriksen's teammates embraced him, and even the opposing players showed their respect.

Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 was a harrowing moment that shocked the football world. On June 12, 2021, during Denmark's group stage match against Finland, Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the pitch, suffering a cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred in the 43rd minute, prompting immediate and frantic medical attention as players and fans watched in horror. The quick response from medical staff, who performed CPR and used a defibrillator, was crucial in saving his life.

Eriksen was stabilized and later transported to the hospital, where he underwent successful surgery to have a heart-starting device (ICD) implanted. The incident brought global attention to the importance of emergency preparedness in sports and highlighted the fragility of life, even for elite athletes.

Eriksen's recovery and return to professional football have since become a symbol of hope and resilience.

"What a moment for Christian Eriksen," wrote one football fan on X, formerly Twitter, following the Denmark star's goal against Slovenia in the team's Euro 2024 opener.

Another fan noted, "What an amazing full circle. So happy for this wonderful footballer to come around to being the footballer that he is after all that he went through in his last outing here."

"What a story for him. Fantastic," wrote a third fan.

A fourth fan noted, "What a feeling. The last time he was defending the colors of his country, he almost lost his life scaring the football family, but today he scores for his country. We have to live through moments like this."

Here's a look at some of the reactions of fans on X:

