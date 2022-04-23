Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Quit Man United or die': The chilling threat sent to Harry Maguire in bomb scare

    Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire received the threat on Wednesday after he had been heavily criticised for another under-par performance in his side’s 4-0 defeat against Liverpool the previous night.

    football epl 'Quit Man United or die': The chilling threat sent to Harry Maguire in bomb scare snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Wilmslow, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been in the firing line for his poor form of late. However, football fans were surprised by how much hatred has been spewing for the defender, who received a bomb threat to his home earlier this week.

    According to reports, A crazy Red Devils fan told the skipper three bombs would be detonated at his house if he failed to leave the Old Trafford club within 72 hours. On Wednesday, the bomb threat was received after the defender was heavily criticised for another under-par performance during United's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

    Following the threat, Cheshire police swept the United captain's residence, which he shares with his fiance, Fern Hawkins, and their two children, but found no immediate threat.

    Although the bomb scare was nothing but a hoax, Maguire is shaken by the incident and is currently residing with a teammate while the rest of his family is staying in a safe house.

    A report in the Mirror, quoting sources, said, "This was taken very seriously. Harry and his teammates regularly receive death threats on social media, but this was different."

    "The email said three bombs had been planted at his home. He had 72 hours to leave United, or they'd be detonated. It was dripping with hatred and abuse. Fern was hysterical. She doesn't feel safe anymore. She's had enough of the abuse Harry gets," the source told the Mirror.

    Also read: Football fans 'disgusted' after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

    The United captain, who was subbed for the clash against Arsenal at the Emirates, has endured a testing season with his defending tactics regularly criticised by former players, football pundits and fans.

    The 29-year-old's campaign suffered further when teammate Eric Bailly effectively begged interim boss Ralf Rangick to drop Maguire with an ill-advised post on social media.

    When asked about Bailly's post, the German said, "If it's true what you told me, it's not the right sign and should not happen in a football club, no matter what league. I'm not on Instagram. Listen, I'm not talking about my players in the press conference not knowing what has happened. It doesn't make sense. I can only tell you, never in my life will I be part of Instagram."

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks

    tennis rome masters After Wimbledon, now Russian and Belarusian players may face Italian Open ban snt

    After Wimbledon, now Russian and Belarusian players may face Italian Open ban

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Delhi-Rajasthan: Here's what Rishabh Pant, Shane Watson, Kumar Sangakkara feel about the no-ball dissension-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Here's what Pant, Watson, Sangakkara feel about the no-ball dissension

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Delhi-Rajasthan: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre fined for conduct breach after no-ball dispute-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Pant, Thakur, Amre fined for conduct breach after no-ball dispute

    IPL 2022: Ban umpire Nitin Menon trends after no ball controversy mars RR's win over DC snt

    IPL 2022: Ban umpire Nitin Menon trends after no ball controversy mars RR's win over DC

    Recent Stories

    Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring' RBA

    Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring'

    Explained Why PM Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu & Kashmir

    Explained: Why PM Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu & Kashmir

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks

    OMG! Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price will blow your mind RBA

    Pictures: Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price will blow your mind

    Prayagraj shocker: Family of five, including 2-yr-old found dead at home-dnm

    Prayagraj shocker: Family of five, including 2-yr-old found dead at home

    Recent Videos

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon