'Quit Man United or die': The chilling threat sent to Harry Maguire in bomb scare

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire received the threat on Wednesday after he had been heavily criticised for another under-par performance in his side’s 4-0 defeat against Liverpool the previous night.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been in the firing line for his poor form of late. However, football fans were surprised by how much hatred has been spewing for the defender, who received a bomb threat to his home earlier this week.

According to reports, A crazy Red Devils fan told the skipper three bombs would be detonated at his house if he failed to leave the Old Trafford club within 72 hours. On Wednesday, the bomb threat was received after the defender was heavily criticised for another under-par performance during United's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

Following the threat, Cheshire police swept the United captain's residence, which he shares with his fiance, Fern Hawkins, and their two children, but found no immediate threat.

Although the bomb scare was nothing but a hoax, Maguire is shaken by the incident and is currently residing with a teammate while the rest of his family is staying in a safe house.

A report in the Mirror, quoting sources, said, "This was taken very seriously. Harry and his teammates regularly receive death threats on social media, but this was different."

"The email said three bombs had been planted at his home. He had 72 hours to leave United, or they'd be detonated. It was dripping with hatred and abuse. Fern was hysterical. She doesn't feel safe anymore. She's had enough of the abuse Harry gets," the source told the Mirror.

Also read: Football fans 'disgusted' after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

The United captain, who was subbed for the clash against Arsenal at the Emirates, has endured a testing season with his defending tactics regularly criticised by former players, football pundits and fans.

The 29-year-old's campaign suffered further when teammate Eric Bailly effectively begged interim boss Ralf Rangick to drop Maguire with an ill-advised post on social media.

When asked about Bailly's post, the German said, "If it's true what you told me, it's not the right sign and should not happen in a football club, no matter what league. I'm not on Instagram. Listen, I'm not talking about my players in the press conference not knowing what has happened. It doesn't make sense. I can only tell you, never in my life will I be part of Instagram."