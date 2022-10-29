EPL 2022-23: Is luck the main factor between Chelsea and Brighton currently? Graham Potter explains

Chelsea will travel on Saturday to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the EPL. While Graham Potter expects a mixed reaction at his former club's home ground, he feels that luck is separating the two sides currently.

English giants Chelsea is travelling to face off against Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 on Saturday. Both teams are placed close to each other and will have a tough fight in this clash. Also, this tie will be interesting considering the visiting boss Graham Potter returning to his former club's home ground, as he might be greeted with a mixed reaction, considering he quit the Seagulls last month to take up the job with The Blues. Meanwhile, he feels that despite the close race between the two sides, it is the luck factor separating them, reports FotMob.

Interacting with the media ahead of the meeting, Potter supposed, "We all want to win. The difference is luck. We've won our games and, maybe, had a bit of luck, and Brighton hasn't had too much. We are under pressure because it is a Premier League game, and we want to win. They're a good team. Apart from luck, they'd have more points."

ALSO READ: EPL: 'I know Cristiano Ronaldo's capable of finishing the chances created' - Erik ten Hag

On being questioned about what kind of reception he expects at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday, Potter speculated, "The timing wasn't great for anybody [quitting to move somewhere else], and sometimes that happens. Most Brighton people I've spoken to have been supportive, but I'm not naive. That's not universal."

While Chelsea has seen its English striker Raheem Sterling struggling of late, Potter is not concerned by his form and reaffirmed, "I would say no, I'm not [concerned]. Raheem's quality speaks for itself. It's better for me to think about the team and how we can attack better and create more chances."