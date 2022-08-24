'Sorry Jammie Carragher' - Broadcaster trolls Liverpool legend after Cristiano Ronaldo snubs him

Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 on Monday in the EPL 2022-23. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed Jammie Carragher during the on-field pre-match panel show, as then broadcaster trolled the latter.

It was a top-class performance from English giants Manchester United as it toppled arch-rival Liverpool 2-1 in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) Matchday 3 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday. While it was the hosts' maiden win and season points, the visitors remained winless in three matches as they faced a crisis. However, the broadcaster recently revealed something funny happened before the game began, which occurred during the pre-match show. It involved the Red Devils' talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and former Reds legend Jammie Carragher. During the Sky Sports panel, it was also comprised of United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

In Sky's clip, Ronaldo appears during the on-field pre-match panel while the teams were warming up at Old Trafford. The Portuguese first shook his hands and hugged legendary United defender Neville. As he turned, Carragher tried to offer Ronnie the microphone, but the latter ignored him entirely and instead shook his hands and hugged Keane before walking away to warm up again.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw - Date, time in India, where to watch, teams and more

Later, fellow legendary United defender Rio Ferdinand also took a dig at Carragher, writing on Twitter, "@Cristiano absolutely blanking @Carra23 there. 😂😂😂😂 Had you doing a 360 like the old days? 😂😂😂😂" It also led to fans reacting hilariously across Twitter, which was fuelled by the Red Devils trumping The Reds.

Ronaldo did not start during the Liverpool tie, as the move was termed 'tactical' by United head coach Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese was only introduced after the 80th minute when the hosts were already leading 2-1, while his introduction did not do extra favour to them. His future at Old Trafford remains uncertain as he looks to pursue top-level football ambition, which United currently lacks.