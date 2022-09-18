EPL 2022-23: 'I unconditionally trust all of them and Grealish' - Guardiola after City thumps Wolves

Manchester City thumped Wolverhampton Wanderer 3-0 in EPL 2022-23 on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland were among the scorers, while City boss Pep Guardiola had lavish praise for all, especially the former.

It was a fruitful outing by defending champion Manchester City. It thumped 16th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday during Matchday 8 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) away from home. With this win, the visitors have climbed to the top of the league table, for the time being, playing a game extra. Among the goal-scorer for the Cityzens were Jack Grealish (1), Erling Haaland (16) and Phil Foden (69). While Haaland continued his magical scoring form in every game he played for the club, City head coach Pep Guardiola praised the entire team, especially Grealish.

After the victory, Guardiola said, "I unconditionally trust all of them, and I trust him [Grealish] unconditionally. He scored a goal, and every time he had the ball, he was one against one when he took on the full-back all the time, all the time, all the time. But he has to play for himself and give his best because that’s what I'm looking for."

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles at training session; has Europa League goal boosted Man United icon's confidence?

"I'm happy with him, happy with the victory and Jack has an incredible personality to play and that's why I’m happy for him, but they don't have to say thank you. I just want the best for themselves every time they play – this is what we are looking for," added Guardiola, reports Fotmob.

"He has to be who he is in the good moments and bad moments that everyone has. He has to say, 'I am Jack Grealish. This is who I am. I go there with a good mentality and try to do the best for myself and my teammates'," Guardiola concluded. City hopes to continue with the same momentum in its upcoming EPL tie during the Manchester Derby against Manchester United on October 2.