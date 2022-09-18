Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'I unconditionally trust all of them and Grealish' - Guardiola after City thumps Wolves

    Manchester City thumped Wolverhampton Wanderer 3-0 in EPL 2022-23 on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland were among the scorers, while City boss Pep Guardiola had lavish praise for all, especially the former.

    football EPL 2022-23: I unconditionally trust all of them and Jack Grealish - Pep Guardiola after Manchester City thumps Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    It was a fruitful outing by defending champion Manchester City. It thumped 16th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday during Matchday 8 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) away from home. With this win, the visitors have climbed to the top of the league table, for the time being, playing a game extra. Among the goal-scorer for the Cityzens were Jack Grealish (1), Erling Haaland (16) and Phil Foden (69). While Haaland continued his magical scoring form in every game he played for the club, City head coach Pep Guardiola praised the entire team, especially Grealish.

    After the victory, Guardiola said, "I unconditionally trust all of them, and I trust him [Grealish] unconditionally. He scored a goal, and every time he had the ball, he was one against one when he took on the full-back all the time, all the time, all the time. But he has to play for himself and give his best because that’s what I'm looking for."

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles at training session; has Europa League goal boosted Man United icon's confidence?

    "I'm happy with him, happy with the victory and Jack has an incredible personality to play and that's why I’m happy for him, but they don't have to say thank you. I just want the best for themselves every time they play – this is what we are looking for," added Guardiola, reports Fotmob.

    "He has to be who he is in the good moments and bad moments that everyone has. He has to say, 'I am Jack Grealish. This is who I am. I go there with a good mentality and try to do the best for myself and my teammates'," Guardiola concluded. City hopes to continue with the same momentum in its upcoming EPL tie during the Manchester Derby against Manchester United on October 2.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland snt

    Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland

    MotoGP may make India debut in 2023; but is the country ready to host the pinnacle of two-wheel racing snt

    MotoGP may make India debut in 2023; but is the country ready to host the pinnacle of two-wheel racing?

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is Logan Paul next in line to get a title shot against Roman Reigns?-ayh

    WWE: Is Logan Paul next in line to get a title shot against Roman Reigns?

    football EPL 2022-23: Pep Guardiola reveals the actual reason why Manchester City signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Guardiola reveals the actual reason why Man City signed Grealish from Aston Villa

    legends league cricket, LLC 2022: Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan 50s steer India Maharajas to 6-wicket win over World Giants, social media rejoices-ayh

    LLC 2022: Srivastava, Yusuf's 50s steer India Maharajas to 6-wicket win over World Giants

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Mohammed Shami ruled out after testing COVID positive, Umesh Yadav to replace-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Md Shami ruled out after testing COVID positive, Umesh to replace

    Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt SUR

    Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt

    Cheetahs 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - heres what happened snt

    Cheetahs' 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - here's what happened

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record' snt

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record'

    Blog Narendra Modi is more committed to Mahatma's dreams than Gandhi's direct disciples

    Blog: Narendra Modi is more committed to Mahatma's dreams than Gandhi's direct disciples

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon