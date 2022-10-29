EPL: 'I know Cristiano Ronaldo's capable of finishing the chances created' - Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled of late to score, while he has also laboured to tap in the chances created for him. However, Erik ten Hag feels that the Portuguese can still play at the highest level.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is still considered one of the modern-day GOATs of football alongside Lionel Messi. However, as he is in the twilight phase of his career, age seems to be taking a toll on him, as he has been struggling to score this season for English giants Manchester United. Also, he has toiled to convert the chances created for him successfully. In the meantime, Erik ten Hag has analysed that Ronaldo's positioning might be an issue regarding his opportunity to score. However, the Dutchman still feels that the Portuguese can play at the highest level.

Talking to the media ahead of United's Sunday's English Premier League (EPL) fixture against West Ham United at Old Trafford, ten Hag explained, "It's up to him, but I think when you collect all the chances he creates, the team creates for him, in the last weeks I've been here, you see he is still capable of getting into the right positions. I know he's capable of finishing that. So, it's possible." ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, GAMEWEEK 14 - LEICESTER-CITY, UNITED-WEST HAM AMONG MATCHES TO WATCH OUT

Meanwhile, ten Hag was impressed with Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford working together against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday during the UEFA Europa League (UEL). "I think [versus Sheriff] with Cristiano and Marcus in the attack worked very well. I was happy about that," he recognised, reports FotMob. He also updated Anthony Martial: "He is making progress. He is outside, and he's working there. So, we are waiting for his step back in team training."

