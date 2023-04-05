Cristiano Ronaldo sends inspiring message to fans after scoring 2 goals in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Adalah

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make a subtle impact with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. On Tuesday, his side thumped Al-Adalah away from home 5-0, with the Portuguese scoring a brace. Here was his message to his fans post-win.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo continues his decent form with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. On Tuesday, during the ongoing Saudi Pro League, the Knights of Najd travelled to take on the relegation-threatened Al-Adalah. It turned out to be a one-sided contest, as the visitors thrashed the hosts 5-0, with the Portuguese scoring a brace.

As for the goals, Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a penalty, followed by Talisca in the 55th. The lead was tripled by the former in the 66th before the latter added the fourth in the 78th, whereas Ayman Yahya netted the winning fifth at the stroke of full-time.

After the victory, Ronnie, as usual, took to his social media handles to celebrate the win. In a message to his fans, he remarked, "Great team performance - we keep pushing forward 💪🏽". On the other hand, his loyal fans hailed him for doing a remarkable job at goal-scoring at the age of 38, with many calling for him to be handed another Ballon d'Or.

As for other fans, they documented, "The Greatest ever to have graced this beautiful game", while another mentioned, "SOLO GOAL, NO HELP, ONLY RONALDO AND THE BALL. Still doing his magic at 38". Another user cited, "That is the king for you, CR7".