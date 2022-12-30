EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 18 preview and predictions: Liverpool faces Leicester test; elites continue top-4 battle

EPL 2022-23: Gameweek 18 starts on Friday night, and the elite clubs will continue their battle for the top four. In the same light, we present the matchday preview and the predictions.

The 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) will continue this weekend with its Gameweek 18 commitments, starting Friday night. As usual, the elite clubs would continue their battle for the top four, while the only top match to watch out for would be the meeting between Liverpool and Leicester City. On the same note, we present the matchday preview of the same, along with the game result predictions.

Liverpool could rattle Leicester

Although the 13th-placed latter is a top club by legacy, given its precarious form this season, it is the underdog in this tie, visiting Anfield on Friday to take the sixth-placed former on Friday. With The Reds having a start-studded side, it should emerge victorious, while its depleted midfield due to injuries should watch out. However, a loss for the hosts could mean them dropping to eighth.

Prediction: Liverpool wins 2-0

Manchester United should tame Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fifth-placed United will be visiting to take on a relegation-threatened Wolverhampton on Saturday. Having trounced fellow relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest earlier this week, it should be a smooth task for the Red Devils. A win could take the visitors up to fourth.

Prediction: United wins 2-1

Manchester City looks to make things velvety against Everton

Second-placed City remains in the hunt for its third straight title, as it would continue its quest at home on Saturday against a relegation-threatened Everton. Given the contrast between the two clubs, it should be a cakewalk for the hosts. However, the result only partially affects the Cityzens, as they look set to hold on to the second spot.

Prediction: City wins 3-0

Arsenal should uproot Brighton and Hove Albion

Table-topper Arsenal has been in the form of its life and looks set to continue with the same form against seventh-placed Brighton away from home on Saturday. While the visitors are the sure-shot favourites here, given the hosts' tendency to cause upsets, the former must be careful. Regardless of the result, the Gunners are set to dominate at the tip.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur aims to blast through Aston Villa

Fourth-placed Tottenham will be entertaining 12th-placed Villa on Sunday, and given the current form, the former appears to be the outright favourite to see this through. However, the latter would eventually start finding rhythm under Unai Emery, which could form in London. But the Spurs need to be careful, as a flop could lead to it dropping a spot to fifth.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-1

Chelsea is sure to wipe out Nottingham

Eighth-placed Chelsea would be desperate to rise to the table, and it has a decent chance of doing so by travelling to Nottingham on Sunday. If the former fails to come up with a conquest, it could seriously affect its top-four chances. While a win for The Blues might push it up to sixth, an upset could drop it to ninth.

Prediction: Chelsea wins 1-0