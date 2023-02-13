Champions League: PSG fans elated to see Mbappe, Messi return to training ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been handed a massive boost ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Bayern Munich as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi returned to training after suffering injuries.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans breathed a massive sigh of relief on Monday after the club shared photographs of stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who were recovering from injuries, returned to training ahead of a crucial Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday night.

Due to a thigh injury that Mbappe sustained earlier this month, the French team initially stated the 24-year-old star would probably miss the game. The Frenchman's absence has coincided with a bad stretch for PSG, who have dropped their previous two games across all competitions.

Injuries to several other stars, including Messi and Marco Verratti, caused manager Christophe Galtier to say he was "worried" about the possibility of playing Bayern Munich in a pivotal match for the Parisians this season.

Fortunately for PSG, L'Equipe reported that Mbappe was running fluidly on the grass on Sunday and even participated in a portion of team practice, putting him substantially ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, Messi and Verratti too participated in team training, and the chances of the trio featuring in tomorrow's clash are high.

Although it's unclear how involved the three will be, Messi and Verratti's readiness for the starting lineup inspires confidence.

Therefore, it is anticipated that Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele will be the only PSG players to miss the match, which will also see Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Nuno Mendes return to competition for a starting position.

PSG depends on its performance in this European match because they have yet to win the Champions League. But fans of the Parisian club are thrilled with the prospect of seeing Mbappe, Messi and Neymar lead the attack against the German giants.

"I've missed seeing him in these so much," noted one Mbappe fan on Twitter, while another said, "MNM back at it again."

A third fan noted, "Mark my words. PSG will destroy Bayern for sure. It's time for Bayern suddenly. All injured players appear more active than ever."

"Glad to see Mbappe back," said a fourth PSG supporter.

Here's a look at some of the reactions of PSG fans upon seeing Mbappe and Messi back in training: