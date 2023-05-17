Ahead of Premier League Next Generation Cup, Sunil Chhetri sends inspiring message to Indian players (WATCH)

A new football competition in India will launch as Premier League Next Generation Cup kicks off on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here’s how Sunil Chhetri inspired the Indian footballers participating in it.

Football is scaling new heights in India with every passing year. Following the formation of the Indian Super League (ISL) nearly a decade ago, it has seen an influx of new competitive tournaments. Another new event kicks off on Wednesday, as the Premier League Next Generation Cup, presented by the Reliance Foundation, takes place at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai.

Bengaluru FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) are the four clubs participating in the competition, having finished in the top four of the recently-concluded RFDL’s National Championship. The Indian clubs would go head-on against four English clubs: West Ham United FC, Everton FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, and Stellenbosch FC.

ALSO READ: FIFA Rankings - India jumps five places; moves to 101st position

Ahead of the tournament, legendary Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri inspired the young Indians partaking in the event as he said, “Last year, two of the teams from RFDL got a chance to go abroad and rub shoulders with the best ones. This year, Wolves, Stellenbosch, West Ham and Everton will fight with four teams: Sudeva, RFYC, ATK Mohun Bagan and BFC. I wish all of you all the very best.”

“To our four semi-finalists, who will rub shoulders with the best from Europe, all the best! Enjoy! Make sure you give everything you have, and we all will be watching!” concluded Chhetri. Watch Chhetri’s inspirational video below for the same: