    FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar unveils official countdown clock with a year to go

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar a year from now. With just 365 days remaining, Qatar has unveiled the official countdown clock.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Doha, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 8:04 PM IST
    The world will be gripped in football fever a year from now, as the FIFA World Cup 2022 will get underway in Qatar from November 21, 2022. As a result, Qatar is stepping up its preparations for the same, with infrastructures, facilities and stadium development being at the last stage.

    Meanwhile, on Sunday, a ceremony was held in Doha to mark the launch of the official countdown clock. It is to keep the occasion of a year to go for the global competition. With 150 guests attending, global watch brand Hublot sponsored the clock that would keep ticking hereon until the tournament's opening game, which starts at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

    Marcel Desailly and Sami Trabelsi were among the special guests invited to the function. The clock has been designed in a particular way to be visible from every angle, reflecting the city skyline behind it. It has been inspired by the unbroken loop from the official logo and displays an hourglass.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en)

    Speaking during the function, the president of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, stated that he was amused by the clock's design and had never seen anything like before in decades. He also assured that the fans would have a great time, with everything being ready, while the venues would be spectacular.

    A post shared by Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en)

    "The world will discover a country and a whole region. Qatar, the Gulf region, the Middle East, the Arab world. A place where people meet and come together. This is what football is all about, this is what this part of the world and its culture is all about, and the world will realise that," he added. The Lusail Stadium will be hosting the final on December 18, 2022, while France will be the defending champion.

