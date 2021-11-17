  • Facebook
    Lionel Messi issues clarification on his fitness post Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Brazil

    First Published Nov 17, 2021, 5:49 PM IST
    Argentina and Brazil settled for a goalless draw in their continental FIFA World Cup qualifying match. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who was making a comeback post an injury, clarified his fitness.

    Lionel Messi issues clarification on his fitness post Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Brazil-ayh

    Arch-rivals Argentina and Brazil clashed in their continental FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. The game was intense as both sides settled for a goalless draw. While Brazil has already sealed its place for the global event in Qatar next year, Argentina is still a win away from doing so.

    Lionel Messi issues clarification on his fitness post Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Brazil-ayh

    Speaking on the draw, Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi admitted it is always a challenge to perform against a champion side like Brazil. However, he was relieved that his side did not squander the match. Notably, he was playing after recovering from a knee and hamstring injury he recently suffered.

     

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Lionel Messi in Forbes' list of best-paid footballer

    Lionel Messi issues clarification on his fitness post Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Brazil-ayh

    While he had missed a couple of matches for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recently, he also played for barely 15 minutes against Uruguay before returning to the pitch for the entire duration against Brazil. Speaking on his fitness, Messi added that he is fine and assured that he will be picking up pace in the upcoming matches.

    Lionel Messi issues clarification on his fitness post Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Brazil-ayh

    He clarified that had he not been fit, he would have played the game against Brazil, besides asserting that it was difficult for him to play at full pace in this game. However, he was hopeful of finishing the year on a high. Also, he remains on the contended list to win the Ballon d’Or this year, with Robert Lewandowski of Poland in contention, while the winner of the same would be announced on November 29. Messi already holds the record of winning the award on six occasions and is a favourite to win his seventh.

