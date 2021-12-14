  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-West Ham United, Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur to headline

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 10:14 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The 2021-22 EPL moves to Gameweek 17 from Tuesday. While the Brentford-Manchester United tie has been postponed due to COVID, a couple of matches are expected to headline.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool-ayh

    The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 will be conducting its Gameweek 17 commitments from Tuesday night in a three-night affair. The weekday matchdays will see the Brentford tie against Manchester United being postponed due to a COVID outbreak at the latter's camp. On the other hand, a couple of matches will headline it as we present the preview of the top sides.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool-ayh

    Manchester City aims to drub Leeds United
    Defending champion City will have a relatively easy task at home when it takes on 15th-placed Leeds on Tuesday. Also, considering the attitude of the Cityzens and the Peacocks' poor form, the former might be looking to plunder the latter. Nevertheless, a win would allow City to stay on the top while a loss might see it falling to third.

    ALSO READ: Champions League, Last-16 (Round 2) draw - Atletico vs Manchester United, PSG vs Real Madrid the headliners

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool-ayh

    Arsenal faces a tough test against West Ham United
    Sixth-placed Arsenal will be hosting fourth-placed West Ham on Wednesday. While usually the Gunners are a big name and should be the favourite to win this contest, given the current run of the Hammers, the latter can spring in a surprise too. A win for Arsenal might take it to fourth, while a loss could drop it to seventh. As for West Ham, a win would help it stay on fourth, while a loss might drop it to sixth.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool-ayh

    Can Leicester City upset Tottenham Hotspur?
    In its last game, eighth Leicester came up with a formidable winning effort against Newcastle United, winning 4-0. It will look to continue with the same momentum. However, it is up against seventh-placed Tottenham on Thursday. Nonetheless, given the home advantage, it might be easier for the Foxes, while Antonio Conte's Spurs look determined. A win for Leicester could take it to seventh, while a loss might drop it to 11th. As for Tottenham, a win might take it to fifth, while a loss could see it dropping to eighth.

    ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League 2021-22 - Last-16 draw declared null after Manchester United error, new draw to occur

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool-ayh

    Chelsea looks to rout Everton
    On Thursday, third-placed Chelsea hosts 14th-placed Everton and should be a straightforward clash for the former. Given the latter highly volatile form of late, it would need a miracle to emerge victoriously. A win for The Blues might take it to the top, while a loss would allow it to stay on third. On the other hand, a victory for the Toffees might see them climbing to tenth, while a loss could see it down to 16th.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool-ayh

    Liverpool looks to pile misery on Newcastle United
    On Thursday, second-placed Liverpool hosts 19th-placed Newcastle United, as the former is a blunt favourite here. Given the Magpies' sorry state currently, even a miracle might not be enough against The Reds. A win is likely to take Liverpool to the top, while a loss might make it slip to third.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22, Last-16 draw: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain PSG vs Real Madrid the headliners-ayh

    Champions League, Last-16 (Round 2) draw: Atletico vs Manchester United, PSG vs Real Madrid the headliners

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Last-16 draw declared null after Manchester United error, new draw to occur-ayh

    UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Last-16 draw declared null after Manchester United error, new draw to occur

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave

    Australian opener David Warner rewarded for stellar T20 World Cup show named ICC Mens Player of the Month

    Australian opener David Warner rewarded for stellar T20 World Cup show; named ICC Men's Player of the Month

    Kamran Akmal pulls out of PSL after being demoted to silver category in players draft; what's next for him?-ayh

    Kamran Akmal pulls out of PSL after being demoted to silver category in players draft; what's next for him?

    Recent Stories

    Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer fans unhappy with Johnny Depp removal here is how they reacted drb

    Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer: Fans unhappy with Johnny Depp’s removal; here is how they reacted

    Christmas shopping scams: 6 ways to protect yourself

    Christmas shopping scams: 6 ways to protect yourself

    Chris Pratt said THIS to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday read drb

    Chris Pratt said THIS to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday; read

    Want Google to stop tracking you and your online activities Read this

    Want Google to stop tracking you and your online activities? Read this

    Netflix India slashes fees for all plans in effort to deepen penetration in country-dnm

    Netflix India slashes fees for all plans in effort to deepen penetration in country

    Recent Videos

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon