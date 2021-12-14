EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 preview: Arsenal-West Ham United, Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur to headline

The 2021-22 EPL moves to Gameweek 17 from Tuesday. While the Brentford-Manchester United tie has been postponed due to COVID, a couple of matches are expected to headline.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 will be conducting its Gameweek 17 commitments from Tuesday night in a three-night affair. The weekday matchdays will see the Brentford tie against Manchester United being postponed due to a COVID outbreak at the latter's camp. On the other hand, a couple of matches will headline it as we present the preview of the top sides.

Manchester City aims to drub Leeds United

Defending champion City will have a relatively easy task at home when it takes on 15th-placed Leeds on Tuesday. Also, considering the attitude of the Cityzens and the Peacocks' poor form, the former might be looking to plunder the latter. Nevertheless, a win would allow City to stay on the top while a loss might see it falling to third. ALSO READ: Champions League, Last-16 (Round 2) draw - Atletico vs Manchester United, PSG vs Real Madrid the headliners

Arsenal faces a tough test against West Ham United

Sixth-placed Arsenal will be hosting fourth-placed West Ham on Wednesday. While usually the Gunners are a big name and should be the favourite to win this contest, given the current run of the Hammers, the latter can spring in a surprise too. A win for Arsenal might take it to fourth, while a loss could drop it to seventh. As for West Ham, a win would help it stay on fourth, while a loss might drop it to sixth.

Can Leicester City upset Tottenham Hotspur?

In its last game, eighth Leicester came up with a formidable winning effort against Newcastle United, winning 4-0. It will look to continue with the same momentum. However, it is up against seventh-placed Tottenham on Thursday. Nonetheless, given the home advantage, it might be easier for the Foxes, while Antonio Conte's Spurs look determined. A win for Leicester could take it to seventh, while a loss might drop it to 11th. As for Tottenham, a win might take it to fifth, while a loss could see it dropping to eighth. ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League 2021-22 - Last-16 draw declared null after Manchester United error, new draw to occur

Chelsea looks to rout Everton

On Thursday, third-placed Chelsea hosts 14th-placed Everton and should be a straightforward clash for the former. Given the latter highly volatile form of late, it would need a miracle to emerge victoriously. A win for The Blues might take it to the top, while a loss would allow it to stay on third. On the other hand, a victory for the Toffees might see them climbing to tenth, while a loss could see it down to 16th.