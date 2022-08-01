Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: India women assured of historic Lawn Bowls medal in 'fours' format

    India women have qualified for the Lawn Bowls final in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They will compete for a historic first-ever medal in the 'fours' format.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India women assured of Lawn Bowls medal in fours format after entering final
    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    India's lawn bowls team guaranteed a historic first-ever Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal. On Monday, it defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women's fours event in Birmingham of the CWG 2022 edition. It will be India's chaste final appearance in the women's fours format in the competition to date. The women's fours team comprises Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip). It will face South Africa in the gold medal contest on Tuesday. Against the Kiwis, it had conceded a 0-5 lead following the second-end, while the Indians made a strong comeback. The NZ consisted of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third) and Val Smith (skip).

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022: INDIA IN TABLE TENNIS CONTROVERSY AFTER MEN'S COACH SUPERVISES WOMEN'S TIE

    After end-9, the teams were tied 7-7, whereas, after end-10, India took a 10-7 lead. It was a close contest between the two, while New Zealand was marginally ahead 13-12 after end-14. A brilliant shot from Tirkey assisted India in sealing the game with a 16-13 scoreline. The Indian men's pair was knocked out on Sunday after losing 8-26 to Northern Ireland in the quarterfinal.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 5:03 PM IST
