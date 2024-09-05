Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after ex-boyfriend 'sets her on fire' in Kenya

    Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, has tragically died after being set on fire by her former boyfriend in a brutal attack, officials confirmed on Thursday.

    Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific petrol attack by ex-boyfriend in Kenya snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, has tragically died after being doused in petrol and set on fire by her former boyfriend, according to Ugandan officials on Thursday. Cheptegei, who competed in Paris Olympics 2024, sustained severe burns following the attack, which occurred on Sunday in Endebess, north-west Kenya, where Cheptegei lived and trained.

    Authorities report that the attack occurred when Cheptegei’s former partner, identified as Dickson Ndiema Marangach, allegedly broke into her home while she was at church with her children. Upon her return, Marangach doused her in petrol and set her ablaze, leading to severe burns across her body. The couple had reportedly faced ongoing domestic conflicts.

    Neighbours rushed to rescue the athlete, along with Marangach, who was also injured in the flames. Both were initially taken to Kitale County Referral Hospital before being transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), where Cheptegei was placed in intensive care. Doctors revealed that she had suffered burns to over 75 percent of her body, including her face, leaving her in critical condition.

    Despite medical efforts, Cheptegei succumbed to her injuries, just days after the attack. The athlete, who had represented Uganda in the marathon event at the Paris Olympics, had built a life in the Trans-Nzoia region on the Kenya-Uganda border, where she owned property and trained for her athletic career.

    "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace," Uganda's athletics federation said in a post on X.

    Rebecca Cheptegei's family has yet to confirm her death, but Dr. Owen Menach, head of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, told local media that the athlete passed away after suffering total organ failure. Cheptegei's former boyfriend, who was also admitted to the same hospital, sustained less severe burns in the incident.

    Cheptegei’s death has intensified concerns over the alarming rise in gender-based violence in Kenya. A report by the Kenyan Bureau of National Statistics published in early 2023 revealed that 34 percent of Kenyan women have experienced physical violence since the age of 15, with married women disproportionately affected.

    This tragic incident follows the deaths of other prominent female athletes in Kenya. In 2022, Kenyan-born athlete Damaris Mutua was found dead in Iten, while record-breaking long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was murdered by her estranged husband in 2021, sparking nationwide outcry.

