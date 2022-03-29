After ten Hag impresses, Manchester United interviews Pochettino in managerial hunt

Manchester United’s hunt for a new full-time manager started with the interview of Erik ten Hag last week. Now, it has also interviewed Mauricio Pochettino for the role.

Former 20-time English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester United’s hunt for a new head coach continues in full flow. Last week, it had interviewed current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag for the position, which reportedly turned out to be an impressive one. Now, as per Santi Aouna, it has also interviewed reigning Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has been a long-time interest for United, who was also in the race in 2016 and 2018 before the club hired Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, respectively. Although the Argentine is eager to move to Old Trafford, he has refrained from publicly admitting the same, given that he continues to guide PSG. Reports also suggest that he will be leaving the French capital this summer, despite his side winning the Ligue 1 title, primarily due to the side’s pre-quarters ouster in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

However, ten Hag is seemingly in the pole position for the United managerial role. Although Pochettino reportedly laid out an excellent vision for the club, both short and long-term, it has informed the Argentine that more candidates will be interviewed in the coming days before the decision is made. The Red Devils are expected to announce their new full-time manager by the end of the season before the summer transfer window kicks in.

In the meantime, speaking on Pochettino’s possible hiring by United, club legend Rio Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel, “I spent a bit of time with him, and he impressed me as a person. He and his staff are men of detail, and I would see him thrive and flourish in an interview if they do the interview process. I think he would impress the hierarchy and decision-makers at Old Trafford if they had him in front of them. He certainly impressed me. We had good football conversations, and he is a good football man.”