    AFCON 2022: Edouard Mendy to miss Senegal's opening match after testing positive for COVID-19

    Edouard Mendy is latest player in the Chelsea squad to have caught the novel coronavirus following positive tests for Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante.

    football AFCON 2022 Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy tests positive for COVID-19 to miss Senegal opening match africa cup of nations
    Cameroon, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 6:27 PM IST
    Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will miss Senegal's opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Zimbabwe on Monday (January 10) after testing positive for COVID-19. Mendy is latest player in the Chelsea squad to have caught the novel coronavirus following positive tests for Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante.

    The Senegal goalkeeper joins captain Kalidou Koulibaly and striker Famara Diedhiou on the sidelines of their Group B opening clash after all three players tested positive for coronavirus. This leaves the AFCON favourites with a battered squad for their game in Bafoussam after six players - Saliou Ciss, Mame Baba Thiam, Bamba Dieng, Pape Matar Sarr, Namplays Mendy and Alfred Gomis - all stayed back in Dakar earlier this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

    It is also worth noting that Senegal is also without winger Ismaila Sarr and defender Abdoulaye Seck, who are both injured. The highly-anticipated tournament kicks off in Cameroon today. 

    Also read: From Salah to Mendy, a look at Premier League players going for Africa Cup of Nations

    Speaking ahead of their game, Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse said that it is a difficult and complicated situation for his team currently. However, Cisse added that they are going to be competitive, and those there will play for those who are absent. "We are still going into the game against Zimbabwe full of confidence," Senegal's coach added.

    Cisse's comments come after AFCON organisers confirmed that all teams would have to play the matches provided they have 11 fit players available, should they have a depleted squad owing to COVID-19 positive cases. 

    According to the rules, any nation that does not have a minimum of 11 COVID-19 negative players available will be considered to have lost the match 0-2. AFCON organisers have also permitted each team to use a maximum of five substitutes, with a minimum of three chances to make these substitutions during a game. In cases of extra time, teams will be allowed one additional substitution and will have one additional substitution chance.

    Cameroon's clash against Burkina Faso on Sunday (January 9) will kick start AFCON that features 52 fixtures. Algeria is the current champions after they registered a 1-0 win over Senegal in Egypt in 2019. 

    AFCON was originally scheduled to take place in June-July 2019 but got pushed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The current tournament, which features 24 teams, will take place between January 9 to February 6, 2022, in Cameroon.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
