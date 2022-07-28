Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia to stay with the International Space Station till 2028

    The most recent signs suggest that Russia is still at least six years away from concluding an orbital partnership with the United States that spans more than two decades when combined with comments made by a top Russian space official that were published on Wednesday.

    Russia to stay with the International Space Station till 2028 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    Moscow has notified its American counterparts that it would prefer to continue sending its cosmonauts to the ISS until its own orbiting station is completed and ready for use, according to a senior NASA official. The most recent signs suggest that Russia is still at least six years away from concluding an orbital partnership with the United States that spans more than two decades when combined with comments made by a top Russian space official that were published on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, Yuri Borisov, the recently appointed director-general of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, stunned NASA by saying that Moscow wanted to withdraw from the space station alliance "after 2024."

    As Russia works to establish its intended orbiting outpost, known as ROSS, up and running, Russian officials later on Tuesday informed the U.S. space agency that Roscosmos wants to continue in the collaboration, according to Kathy Lueders, NASA's space operations head. At any working level, "We're not receiving any indication that anything's changed," Lueders told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that things are still "business as usual" between NASA and Roscosmos.

    Also Read | Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    The space station, a football field-sized scientific lab that orbits about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, has been continuously manned for more than 20 years by a collaboration led by the United States and Russia that also includes Canada, Japan, and 11 European nations.

    Although its survival has been questioned since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, which strained bilateral ties on a number of fronts as the Biden administration placed economic sanctions on Moscow, it represents one of the last traces of collaboration between the United States and Russia. Tensions between Roscosmos and the European Space Agency were also provoked by the war in Ukraine.

    Beyond 2024, there has not yet been a formal agreement to continue Russia's involvement in the ISS. During a regular meeting of the board that governs the management of the station on Friday, NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, and the station's other partners want to explore the possibility of extending each other's tenure on the laboratory beyond 2030, Lueders said. The flight director for the Russian part of the space station, Vladimir Solovyov, was quoted in an interview that Roscosmos posted online on Wednesday as saying that Russia must stay on the station until ROSS is operational.

    Also Read: 'Mystery rocket' that crashed into the Moon cause 'double crater': NASA

    Because the American and Russian portions of the space station are interconnected and technically dependent on one another, any abrupt termination of Russian collaboration on the ISS may significantly jeopardise a key component of NASA's human spaceflight programme.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    James Webb Space Telescope takes deepest ever image of the universe

    NASA releases the deepest ever image of the universe

    President Joe Biden to unveil first teaser image clicked by James Webb Telescope gcw

    President Joe Biden to unveil first teaser image clicked by James Webb Telescope tonight

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13 Know time and other details gcw

    Biggest supermoon of 2022 to be visible on July 13; Know time and other details

    Webb telescope first images to be made public on July 12 know when and where to check them gcw

    Webb Telescope’s 'first' images to be made public on July 12; Know when and where to check them

    Recent Stories

    Parts of Chennai to witness power cut on July 29; know affected areas - adt

    Parts of Chennai to witness power cut on July 29; know affected areas

    Ek Villain Returns Here is what Disha Patani Arjun Kapoor Tara Sutaria breakfast looks like drb

    Ek Villain Returns: Here’s what Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s breakfast looks like

    football Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli? Jorge Mendes offers a loan move for Manchester United star snt

    Ronaldo to Napoli? Jorge Mendes offers a loan move for Manchester United star

    Partha Chatterjee sacked as minister over West Bengal SSC recruitment scam gcw

    Partha Chatterjee sacked from all ministries over SSC recruitment scam

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim with consistent heroic performance-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim for consistent heroic performance

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon