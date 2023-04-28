Operation Kaveri: India thanks Saudi Arabia for helping rescue Indians in Sudan

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Union Minister also said that the Indian Embassy officials in Sudan are safe and they are available round the clock to help Indians.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Riyadh: The Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that under 'Operation Kaveri', India rescued 1,100 people from the violence-hit Sudan. He said that the remaining Indians will also be brought home safely, during a press conference in Jeddah.

    Speaking about the rescue mission, the Minister said that 'Operation Kaveri' is progressing very smoothly and those willing to return home will be repatriated quickly.

    Also read: India's only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot is part of Operation Kaveri rescuing Indians from war-torn Sudan

    Muraleedharan said that about 27 people from Kerala have reached Jeddah from Port Sudan. The rest of those who arrived in Jeddah will be repatriated depending on the availability of flights. In the coming days, more Indians stranded in Sudan will reach Jeddah from Port Sudan through Operation Kaveri.

    The Union Minister also said that the Indian Embassy officials in Sudan are safe and they are available round the clock to help Indians. The Saudi government and its representatives have offered their full cooperation. The minister also said that the Indian government is grateful for the cooperation of Saudi Arabia.

    Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday informed that another C-17 flight carrying 392 passengers landed safely in New Delhi.
    India on Monday launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate Indians trapped in the conflict-torn Sudan where fighting has broken out between the rebel paramilitary groups and the Sudanese military. 

    To lead the Operation Kaveri mission, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Indians who will be traveling to Jeddah in the INS Sumedha, according to official sources, would be flown back to India by the air force. The MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan have regular contact with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and the US in addition to Sudanese authorities.

    Also read: 'With limited staff, they did unlimited work...' Sudan returnees hail embassy's efforts

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 5:41 PM IST
