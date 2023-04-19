Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dubai private schools to shut from Thursday for Eid; Check where to enjoy festive season

    The sighting of the Shawwal crescent would signal the conclusion of the fast-month of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr. 

    Dubai private schools to shut from Thursday for Eid; Check what Dubai has arranged for special holidays
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    Private schools in Dubai will be closed starting tomorrow to celebrate the beginning of the long Eid Al Fitr weekend. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) of the emirate tweeted that the private schools' Eid holiday will start on Thursday, April 20, and will last until the third of Shawwal.

    Also read: Saudi Arabia readies over 20,000 mosques and outdoor areas for Eid prayer

    The sighting of the Shawwal crescent would signal the conclusion of the fast month of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr. The UAE's moon sighting committee has asked anyone who witnesses a crescent to call 026921166 so they can be led to the closest court where their evidence can be recorded.
    Eid will be celebrated on Friday, April 21 if the moon is seen on Thursday, April 20. If the moon is not sighted, then April 22 will be the start of Eid. Depending on the date the crescent is seen, residents of the UAE will receive either a four-day or a five-day holiday.

    The Dubai Municipality has published the hours of operation for parks and other leisure areas throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

    While the mountain biking course at Mushrif National Park will be accessible from 6.30 am to 6 pm, Dubai Safari Park will be open from 10 am to 6 pm. The national parks of Creek, Mamzar, Zabeel, Safa, and Mushrif will be open from 8 am to 11 pm. Operating hours for the Quranic Park are 8 AM to 10 PM. From 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Dubai Frame will welcome visitors.

    Three public and recreational facilities in Dubai have been chosen by the Dubai Municipality to offer live entertainment events and performances during Eid Al Fitr. On the first and second days of Eid, performances will take place at Dubai Frame from 4 pm to 6 pm. Live performances will be held at the Dubai Safari Park at 11 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 2.30 p.m., and 3.30 p.m. in the African Village, Explorer's Village, Asian Village, and main exit respectively.

    Also read: Rising population, depleting resources: Woes of India, the world's most populous nation

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 6:21 PM IST
    Video Icon