RPM Stock Gets Upgraded To ‘Overweight’ At Wells Fargo After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 9:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 9:33 PM IST

RPM International (RPM) received a ratings boost from analysts at Wells Fargo after the company’s November quarter revenue beat Street expectations.

However, the stock failed to sizzle as markets opened on Wednesday – it was flat in morning trade after the company’s outlook disappointed investors.

RPM’s subsidiaries manufacture and market specialty coatings, building materials, and sealants.

The Ohio-based company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the quarter ended Nov. 30, beating an estimate of $1.34.

Revenue edged up 3% year-on-year to $1.85 billion, higher than the expected $1.79 billion.

Despite this, RPM stock declined for the second consecutive day as the company’s third-quarter guidance dampened investor sentiments.

The firm expects revenue to remain flat year-on-year in the third quarter and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to grow or decline by low single digits.

“We remain focused on things within our control in a mixed economic environment," said CEO Frank C Sullivan.

Despite the disappointing outlook, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded RPM stock to “Overweight,” according to TheFly. The brokerage raised its price target on the stock from $134 to $140, implying an upside of 15%.

Earlier in December, analysts at Evercore ISI raised their price target from $130 to $145 and reiterated an “Outperform” rating.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed further into the ‘extremely bullish’ (81/100) territory. Message volume was ‘extremely high’ (77/100) reflecting continued interest among retail investors.

RPM retail sentiment RPM sentiment and message volume January 8, 2025, as of 10:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user posted a technical analysis of the stock, underlining their bull thesis.

RPM shares have surged over 14% over the past year.

