Nokia Stock Surges Pre-Market As Q4 Results Beat Estimates: CEO Expects Improving Market Trends To ‘Persist’ In 2025

The company said its strong performance in the fourth quarter and healthy exit from 2024 were due to a strong recovery in demand from communication service providers, especially in North America.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 30, 2025, 8:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 8:18 PM IST

Shares of Nokia Corp. (NOK) surged more than 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates.

Nokia posted fourth-quarter revenue of $6.2 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $5.93 billion, according to analyst estimates compiled by Koyfin.

The Finnish telecom giant also reported earnings per share (EPS) beat, coming in at $0.19, ahead of an estimated EPS of $0.14.

The company said its strong fourth-quarter performance and healthy exit from 2024 were due to a strong recovery in demand from communication service providers, especially in North America.

Through the fiscal year 2024, Nokia returned $1.45 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. It has recommended increasing the dividend for the year by $0.145 for 2024.

“I am optimistic that the improving market trends we are now seeing will persist into 2025,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia.

Lundmark also highlighted Nokia’s deals with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Nscale for its data center switching products, as well as partnerships with Lenovo and Kyndryl.

Nokia also announced plans to invest up to $104 million annually to broaden its market reach in the data center IP networking segment. By 2028, the firm aims for incremental sales of $1.04 billion.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was divided at the time of writing, hovering in the ‘neutral’ (46/100) territory. Message volume remained in the ‘high’ zone.

NOK retail sentiment.jpg NOK sentiment and message volume January 30, 2025, as of 9 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user underscored Nokia’s extensive history as a company.

Nokia’s share price has surged more than 13% over the past six months, while its one-year gains stand at 20.7%.

1 EUR = 1.04 USD<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

