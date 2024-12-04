Intuitive Machines Stock Slumps After Space Exploration Company Prices Equity Offering At Discount: Retail Scrambles To Buy Dip

Intuitive Machines expects to raise net proceeds of $104.25 million from the offering and private placement.

Intuitive Machines Stock Slumps After Space Exploration Company Prices Equity Offering At Discount: Retail Scrambles To Buy Dip
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 8:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

Intuitive Machines, Inc. ($LUNR) shares are poised to open at a one-week low on Wednesday after the space exploration, infrastructure and services company announced the pricing of its upsized common stock offering.

Houston, Texas-based Intuitive Machines said late Tuesday that it priced its upsized offering of 9.52 million Class A common shares at $10.50 per share, a discount to the $14.15 price at which the stock closed Tuesday.

The company quantified the size of the offering at $110 million, up from the $73.9 million it announced earlier, which assumes underwriters exercise the option to buy additional shares. 

The offering is expected to close on Dec. 5.

Concurrently, the company announced a private placement of 952,381 shares of its Class A common stock with accredited investor Boryung Corp.

Intuitive Machines expects to raise net proceeds of $104.25 million from the offering and private placement.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to buy new common units of Intuitive Machines LLC from Intuitive Machines OpCo. Intuitive Machines OpCo will, in turn, use the fund for general corporate purposes, including operations, R&D, and potential mergers and acquisitions.

Intuitive Machines shares have traded in a $2.09 to $17.14 range over the past year. The stock has gained over 450% this year, hitting an all-time high of $17.14 on Nov. 29.

In premarket trading, as of 9:18 a.m. ET, the stock plunged 18.73% to $11.47.

lunr-sentiment.png LUNR sentiment and message volume December 4, 2024, premarket as of 9:18 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail kept its faith in the stock, with sentiment showing an ‘extremely bullish’ mood (76/100), an improvement from the ‘neutral’ disposition that prevailed a day ago. Message volume rose to ‘high’ levels.

Stocktwits users began speculating about massive news coming, given the capital raise, and predicted the stock would hit $100 over the next two to three years.

Another commented that they would buy the dip as the weakness won’t last long.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

GM Stock Faces More Pressure On $5B Impact Linked To China Business: Retail Hopes Slide

GM Stock Faces More Pressure On $5B Impact Linked To China Business: Retail Hopes Slide

Novavax Stock Rises, Boosts Retail Sentiment On $200M Czech Plant Sale To Novo Nordisk

Novavax Stock Rises, Boosts Retail Sentiment On $200M Czech Plant Sale To Novo Nordisk

Marvell Stock Poised To Smash $100 Mark On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets To Year's High

Marvell Stock Poised To Smash $100 Mark On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets To Year's High

Recent Stories

Jhanak Spoiler Alert! Anirudh set to marry Jhanak in upcoming twist NTI

Jhanak Spoiler Alert! Anirudh set to marry Jhanak in upcoming twist

Archana Puran Singh's lavish Madh Island Bungalow : Inside photos NTI

Archana Puran Singh's lavish Madh Island Bungalow : Inside photos

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds gcw

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon