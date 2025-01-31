Brookfield Renewable Gains On Smaller-Than-Feared Q4 Loss: Retail Celebrates AI-Driven Clean Energy Outlook

Despite political uncertainty under the new U.S. administration, Brookfield Renewable’s CEO sees record demand for low-cost renewable energy.

Brookfield Renewable Corp. stock climbed over 5% in morning trade on Friday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, while management struck a bullish tone on clean energy demand.

The company reported a loss per share of $0.06, beating analyst estimates of a $0.20 loss, according to Stocktwits data.

Revenue rose to $1.43 billion, up from $1.32 billion, but slightly missed estimates of $1.45 billion.

Despite political uncertainty over renewables under the Trump administration, CEO Connor Teskey reaffirmed strong demand for clean power, citing the AI revolution and corporate investments in electrification.

“The simple fact is that the fundamentals for energy have never been better,” Teskey said during the earnings call.

He emphasized that Brookfield’s low-cost renewables remain the cheapest form of electricity generation and are in greater demand than ever before as companies race to secure power for AI-driven data centers.

He added that the company has an extensive 200,000-megawatt development pipeline, which is highly concentrated in the top data center markets globally.

“We delivered our strongest operating and financial results ever and positioned the business for significant further growth and value creation in the future,” said Teskey.

The company also reaffirmed its landmark renewable energy agreement with Microsoft, which aims to deliver 10.5 gigawatts of new renewable capacity between 2026 and 2030 in the U.S. and Europe.

Teskey stated that Brookfield is on track to not only meet but exceed these targets.

Newly appointed CFO Wyatt Hartley, speaking on his first earnings call, highlighted the rapid acceleration of electricity demand, driven by the electrification of industries, AI expansion, and grid modernization.

“In this environment, few, if any, are as well positioned as us,” Teskey said, pointing to Brookfield’s large-scale pipeline, global capabilities, and financial strength.

Brookfield Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.31 as of 7:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’, with ‘high’ message volumes reflecting investor optimism about the company’s outlook.

Some investors celebrated Brookfield’s long-term growth potential.

Others reported adding more shares to their portfolios, seeing it as a strong long-term hold.

Brookfield’s stock is down 6% over the past year and has declined 4% year-to-date, despite its high-profile partnership with Microsoft.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Cipher Mining Stock Soars Pre-Market On $50M SoftBank Investment: Retail Eyes Stargate AI Link

Latest Videos