Yoga day 2023: Know Theme, history, significance and why it is celebrated

International Yoga Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, and Importance

Yoga has always been an integral part of Indian culture, and to promote awareness about yoga, International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21st. Since 2015, June 21st has been recognized as the International Day of Yoga. The aim is to raise awareness about the ancient tradition of yoga that has been practiced for centuries. This year marks the 9th edition of International Yoga Day, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session at the United Nations Headquarters for the first time.

Theme of International Yoga Day 2023: "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"

The theme for International Yoga Day 2023 is particularly significant. The theme highlights our aspiration to describe "One Earth, One Family, One Future." It emphasizes the importance of unity and the idea that the entire world is one global family.

History of International Yoga Day:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the idea of celebrating International Yoga Day during his address to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously agreed to designate June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21st, 2015.

Significance of International Yoga Day:

The objective of International Yoga Day is to create awareness about yoga as a form of exercise. It aims to increase awareness about the comprehensive benefits of yoga for both mental and physical well-being. International Yoga Day holds significance in terms of promoting awareness about psychological and physical well-being, as well as addressing the global issues related to mental and physical health. Moreover, it encourages the practice of meditation for cultivating mental clarity and self-awareness, creating an environment free from stress.



Why is Yoga Day Celebrated?

The purpose of this holiday is to honor and recognize the practice of yoga, which is an ancient tradition originating in India. Yoga not only helps in reducing stress and anxiety but also provides physical relaxation. Furthermore, the International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga among people.

International Yoga Day is a significant global observance that emphasizes the importance of yoga for overall well-being. The theme for International Yoga Day 2023, "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," highlights the unity of humanity and the need to create a harmonious future for all. By celebrating this day, we promote the awareness and practice of yoga, which plays a vital role in achieving mental and physical well-being in today's fast-paced world.