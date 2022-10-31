Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks

    Beauty Alert: Many women and men frequently try various masks to remove the black spot. Here are some easy beauty hacks by Bollywood actress Bhagyashree to get rid of dark circles and pigmentation

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    Are you fed up with dark circles and pigmentation? The skin layer under the eyes is thought to be the thinnest and most sensitive in the human body. Because the finely textured layer lacks oil glands, it is prone to dark circles, shadows, and rings.

    What's worse, dark under-eye circles become immediately visible. Women frequently attempt a succession of masks to remove the dark patch, and now Maine Pyar Kiya star Bhagyasharee has offered her unique beauty trick for removing dark circles and pigmentation.

    Also Read: Don't like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home

    Bollywood actress Bhagyashree explained in a video that she frequently applies this easy yet effective beauty trick to treat dark areas beneath her eyes. Aloe vera is a vital ingredient in her tip.

    Ingredients required?
    Aloe Vera
    Banana

    How to apply?
    In the video, Bhagyashree mixes aloe vera with the interior of a banana peel. The mixture should then be applied immediately beneath the eyes. According to the actress, the combination should be left for around 20 minutes before being washed away with cold water. "One simple approach to get rid of dark circles and discolouration beneath your eyes," she said. Make a paste out of aloe vera and the interior of a banana peel. Apply it and let it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing with cold water. Try it out. "I do it a lot when I'm tired from travelling or after a lengthy shoot." 

    Also Read: 6 lifestyle changes you can make to avoid any hormonal balance

    How do dark circles develop?
    According to experts, the patches are caused by various factors, including ageing, genetics, physical or emotional stress, dietary inadequacies, hormonal changes, and a lack of sleep. Dermatologists believe that dehydration and anaemia can cause dark under-eye skin and psychological and emotional factors. Furthermore, excessive sun exposure can cause the creation of dark spots since the body creates more melanin when exposed to the sun.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps - adt

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from October 31 to November 6 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 31 to November 6

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 31 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 31, 2022: Good day for Pisces, Scorpio; be careful Libra

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from October 31 to November 6 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 31 to November 6

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for October 31 to November 6 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 31 to November 6

    Recent Stories

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse No fitness certificate issued before reopening after repair work gcw

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    STOP eating refined rice; Know how white rice can affect your heart RBA

    STOP eating refined rice; Know how white rice can affect your heart

    Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges know how much Report gcw

    Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges: Report

    Adipurush Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports RBA

    Adipurush: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse updates death toll mounts probe

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 132

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon