Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks

Beauty Alert: Many women and men frequently try various masks to remove the black spot. Here are some easy beauty hacks by Bollywood actress Bhagyashree to get rid of dark circles and pigmentation

Are you fed up with dark circles and pigmentation? The skin layer under the eyes is thought to be the thinnest and most sensitive in the human body. Because the finely textured layer lacks oil glands, it is prone to dark circles, shadows, and rings.

What's worse, dark under-eye circles become immediately visible. Women frequently attempt a succession of masks to remove the dark patch, and now Maine Pyar Kiya star Bhagyasharee has offered her unique beauty trick for removing dark circles and pigmentation.

Also Read: Don't like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree explained in a video that she frequently applies this easy yet effective beauty trick to treat dark areas beneath her eyes. Aloe vera is a vital ingredient in her tip.

Ingredients required?

Aloe Vera

Banana

How to apply?

In the video, Bhagyashree mixes aloe vera with the interior of a banana peel. The mixture should then be applied immediately beneath the eyes. According to the actress, the combination should be left for around 20 minutes before being washed away with cold water. "One simple approach to get rid of dark circles and discolouration beneath your eyes," she said. Make a paste out of aloe vera and the interior of a banana peel. Apply it and let it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing with cold water. Try it out. "I do it a lot when I'm tired from travelling or after a lengthy shoot."

Also Read: 6 lifestyle changes you can make to avoid any hormonal balance

How do dark circles develop?

According to experts, the patches are caused by various factors, including ageing, genetics, physical or emotional stress, dietary inadequacies, hormonal changes, and a lack of sleep. Dermatologists believe that dehydration and anaemia can cause dark under-eye skin and psychological and emotional factors. Furthermore, excessive sun exposure can cause the creation of dark spots since the body creates more melanin when exposed to the sun.