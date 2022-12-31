Preventing suicides: Watch out for triggers, be available for those in depression

The recent spike in the number of cases of suicide, including that by 20-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma, has once again put the spotlight on the need to step up conversations surrounding mental health and suicide prevention.

What triggers someone to take up a radical step like suicide?

Suicide is most often a result of the difficulty in coping with an overwhelming situation. While there is hopelessness due to the adversity, the person might mistakenly think of suicide as an escape from the stressful situation. Most triggers include experiencing a stressful life event, such as losing a loved one, breaking up, or losing business.

Alcohol and drug abuse can worsen suicidal thoughts and make a person more impulsive to act on those thoughts. Having an underlying psychiatric disorder or being vulnerable to them or having a family history of mental disorders.

Is there scientific reasoning for suicide?

Past research has proved that both depression and suicidal behaviour are linked to serotonin deficit in the brain. Lower levels of a serotonin metabolite, 5-HIAA, have been found in the CSF in suicide victims during post-mortem.

What are the signs that those around should note when someone has suicidal tendencies?

The person has chronic depression and mood swings. The person suddenly becomes calm after a period of depression or moodiness. They might show a loss of interest in activities which they previously enjoyed. They might show social isolation or lack of interest in meeting/talking to people.

Changes in eating and sleeping patterns, the person might sleep more or sleep less. Some people might show dangerous behaviour putting themselves at risk, like reckless driving. They might talk about nobody loving them anymore, and there is no meaning for them to live this life. Giving suicide threats or talking about wanting to die.

We are now seeing youngsters in their 20s ending their lives. Is there a shift in societal approach?

Societal pressure, including achievements in academic/occupational settings, finding jobs and settling into life with high expectations, anxiety and low self-esteem due to comparison with others in social media.

How can family and friends help?

By providing them with a safe and positive environment which includes being available to them to talk in a non-judgmental approach. Making appointments with the psychologists/ psychiatrists whenever required and participating in therapies whenever required. Not to expect or pressure them to be positive/happy always and be realistic with their expectations.

Your message to those going through a phase of depression...

Seek professional help in time and treat depression as a disorder. Do not identify yourself with the symptoms of disorders by stating this is me, and I am like this because once depression is treated, the person starts feeling better and can identify themselves against the symptoms of the depression.

