    Stress among teenagers: Know how art can be beneficial for stress relief

    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Art therapy is a recognized field that leverages artistic expression to improve emotional well-being. Art and creative activities can indeed be fantastic ways to alleviate stress and promote relaxation. Here are some key points about how art can be beneficial for stress relief:

    Engagement of the Mind: Creating art requires focusing on the task, which can divert your thoughts from stressors. This engagement can be akin to meditation, where your mind becomes absorbed in the present moment.

    Mindfulness and Flow: Engaging in art can induce a state of flow, where you're fully absorbed in the activity, losing track of time and worries. This mindful state can help reduce stress and anxiety.

    Emotional Expression: Art allows for expressing complex emotions that might be difficult to communicate verbally. This emotional release can lead to catharsis and relief.

    Also Read: Health Secrets of Figs: 6 reasons to indulge in this nutrient-packed fruit for a balanced lifestyle

    Stress among teenagers: Know how art can be beneficial for stress relief

    Neurological Benefits: Art activates different brain areas, promoting cognitive flexibility and potentially aiding problem-solving skills. It can also stimulate the release of endorphins, the body's natural "feel-good" chemicals.

    Visual Diary: As you mentioned, drawing and journaling can visually record your emotions and experiences. Reflecting on these creations can offer insights into your emotional journey and help you manage stress more effectively.

    Focus and Concentration: Engaging in creative tasks demands concentration, which can act as a break from rumination and intrusive thoughts associated with stress.

    Sense of Accomplishment: Completing an artistic project, whether it's a painting, a drawing, or a craft, can give you a sense of achievement and boost your self-esteem.

    Social and Community Aspect: Engaging in art-related activities can also foster a sense of belonging, whether it's participating in art classes or sharing your creations with others.

    It's important to note that the effectiveness of art as a stress-relief tool can vary from person to person. Some might find drawing or painting to be their ideal creative outlet, while others might resonate more with activities like colouring books or crafts. The key is to find what works best for you and to engage in it regularly, even if it's just for a few minutes each day. Taking time for oneself and engaging in creative endeavours can offer a valuable respite from the demands of daily life and contribute to overall mental well-being.

    Also Read: Mint Vs Coriander: Which one is healthier and know their nutrition facts

    -Krish Nawal, Co-Founder of Children's Art Musuem of India.

     

