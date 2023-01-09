Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reduces dandruff to improve immunity- 6 reasons to add Aloe Vera in your day-to-day life

    Here are a few reasons to include Aloe Vera in your daily life. It includes significant amounts of vitamins A, C, B6, B12, and E, folic acid, as well as other essential minerals including calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron.

    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 7:35 AM IST

    Aloe vera is one of the most useful plants you can grow in your yard. Today, it may be found in items like shampoo, body lotion, hair oil, toothpaste, face wash, , hair mask, and other similar items. In India, this non-toxic succulent plant has long been valued for its therapeutic benefits, bounty of minerals, and capacity to strengthen the immune system. 

    It includes significant amounts of vitamins A, C, B6, B12, and E, folic acid, and other essential minerals, including calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron. That's not all, though. There are several advantages to using this miraculous plant. Here are a few justifications for why you ought to use aloe vera regularly.

    Anti-ageing characteristics
    The essential elements in this plant aid in removing age spots, discolouration, and blemishes. It enhances the flexibility of our skin and encourages the body to produce more cells and collagen.

    Reduces scalp irritation and dandruff
    To eliminate dandruff issues, mix aloe vera gel with a spoonful of honey or add it to your shampoo. While honey keeps the skin from drying out, aloe vera nourishes the hair and scalp. The plant's amazing qualities also enable it to aid in calming an irritated scalp.

    Hydrates the skin
    Your skin will benefit from the moisturising effects of aloe vera gel. It does not feel oily and leaves the skin feeling elastic and silky. After waxing or shaving, you may use it as an astringent and an aftershave moisturiser. It can treat pimples, burns, and razor wounds on the skin.

    Reduces acne
    Your zit can heal thanks to its anti-microbial characteristics. The skin can benefit greatly from this gel. Its anti-inflammatory qualities aid in calming acne and pimples and lessen their redness and swelling.

    Relieve sunburn
    It's anti-inflammatory and cooling effects aid in accelerating the healing of sunburn. The natural treatment cools the sunburned region and creates a protective layer on the skin. The anti-oxidants speed up healing while the calming impact lessens the burning feeling.

    Improves Immunity
    Aloe Vera is an excellent source of numerous essential nutrients that support the body's defence mechanism, boost immunity, and keep you safe.

