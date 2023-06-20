Ratha Yatra 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share

Happy Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Wishes 2023 Celebrations: Here are some greetings, wishes, images and quotes that you can share with your loved ones

The Jagannath Ratha Yatra is a significant religious procession held in the Odisha city of Puri. It is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar, drawing followers worldwide to seek the blessing of Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The ceremonial parade of the deities on chariots pushed by hundreds of worshippers through the streets of Puri is the climax of the Rath Yatra. This vivid and vibrant display is accompanied by devout singing, dancing, and chanting. This year's event will begin on June 20 at 10:04 p.m. and finish on June 21 at 7:09 p.m.

Share these Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp messages with your friends and family to commemorate the event.

Also Read: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Know the Significance of World's Largest Chariot Festival

Happy Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra 2023: Wishes And Greetings

Wishing you and your family joy, strength, and success on Jagannath Rath Yatra.

On the auspicious day of Rath Yatra, let us unite in reverence for the grandeur of Lord Jagannath.

May his divine benevolence bestow upon you ample serenity, wealth, and bliss.

May the culmination of your hardships pave the way for abundance, triumph, and bliss to grace your life. Wishing you a fulfilling celebration.

May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring the triumph of good over evil. Wishing you and your family a delightful Rath Yatra.

May the blessings of Lord Jagannath enrich every aspect of your life. Sending you and your family heartfelt wishes for a blessed Rath Yatra.

Happy Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra 2023: Facebook and WhatsApp Messages

Also Read: JAGANNATH RATH YATRA 2023: HERE ARE THE RITUALS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT!

Let the Rath Yatra be a reminder that life is a divine journey, and our true purpose is to find inner peace and harmony.

On the holy occasion of Rath Yatra, let us be inspired by the words of Lord Jagannath: ‘Love all, serve all, and spread joy everywhere’.

When you have faith in the divine, the journey becomes a celebration. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra!

On this journey of Rath Yatra, may the divine chariot carry away all your worries and bring you closer to spiritual enlightenment.

Warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this sacred occasion of Rath Yatra.

May this festival be filled with divine grace and abundant blessings. Wishing you a very happy Rath Yatra.

Wishing you and your family a blissful Rath Yatra, may the vibrant colours of success, prosperity, and happiness illuminate your path and fill your life with abundance.

Embrace the journey of self-reflection, conquer negativity, and experience inner transformation. Wishing you a joyous Rath Yatra filled with happiness.

Let us leave our egos behind before the benevolent Lord Jagannath. Celebrate a delightful Yath Ratra with your loved ones.

Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Quotes 2023

"Forget the temporary pain, the blessings of the supreme lord shall remain with you forever in the pursuit of life. Celebrate the day and pray hard."

"Hard times shall come to an end once you devote yourself to the prayers of the supreme authority. Krishna loves all and cares for all. Happy Rath Yatra"

"Dear devotee, may your hard efforts to serve the Lord and pull his chariot come off well. I truly hope you are showered with all that you need."

"The more faith you have in God, the less pain you shall feel while pulling the Rath. Invest your power in God and get back all the blessings."

"May Lord Jagannath showers you with all the love lavishly and you be surrounded with a lot of energy and intensity along with harmonious relations. Have a great Rath yatra, Jai Jagannath!"