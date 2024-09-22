Purified water's hidden risk: Time to add minerals to prevent magnesium loss?

Recent studies suggest that purified water may lead to magnesium deficiency, prompting experts to recommend adding essential minerals back into our drinking water for better health.

Recent studies have raised alarming concerns about the effects of purified water on our health, particularly regarding magnesium deficiency. As consumers increasingly turn to bottled and filtered water for its perceived safety and purity, researchers have noted that this purification process may strip essential minerals, including magnesium, from the water we consume.

Magnesium is essential for several body processes, such as blood pressure regulation, blood sugar balance, and muscle and nerve function. It is also vital for the synthesis of protein, bone development, and DNA production. A magnesium deficiency can lead to a host of health issues, including muscle cramps, fatigue, irritability, and even more severe complications like cardiovascular problems and osteoporosis.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers, highlights that the rising popularity of purified water—often devoid of essential minerals—may contribute to widespread magnesium deficiency in the population. Many people rely on water as a primary source of magnesium, and with the increasing consumption of highly purified water, this essential nutrient is being systematically removed from our diets.

ALSO READ: Is drinking water after exercise a mistake? Find out why!

The researchers urge the need for the addition of minerals back into purified water. They propose that water purification systems should not only focus on removing contaminants but also consider the reintroduction of vital minerals. By fortifying water with magnesium, calcium, and other essential nutrients, we could mitigate the risk of deficiencies and promote overall health.

This recommendation aligns with global health initiatives that emphasize the importance of balanced nutrition. Governments and health organizations are increasingly recognizing the need to address nutrient deficiencies through dietary adjustments and food fortification. Adding minerals back into purified water could be a simple yet effective public health strategy to enhance nutrient intake.

Consumers can also take proactive steps by choosing mineral-rich alternatives or considering water systems that preserve essential nutrients. Some brands of bottled water and home filtration systems now offer options that retain or add minerals back into the water, catering to health-conscious individuals.

While purified water is an essential resource for hydration, its potential role in magnesium deficiency cannot be overlooked. As research continues to unveil the impacts of our dietary choices, it becomes crucial to advocate for fortified water solutions. By ensuring that our water is not just free from contaminants but also rich in essential minerals, we can promote better health outcomes and reduce the risk of nutrient deficiencies in the population.

ALSO READ: 7 Essential secrets for a longer, healthier life you must know

Latest Videos