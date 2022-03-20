Nowruz 2022: Google doodle celebrates start of Persian New Year with colourful illustration

The Parsi New Year, also known as Nowruz, is a religious festival celebrated on the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar/Zoroastrianism calendar. To commemorate the arrival of spring, Google created a colourful doodle featuring flowers, a musical instrument, bees, and a caterpillar.

Google marked the first day of spring, or the Equinox, on Sunday by presenting a colourful doodle. The search engine giant also greeted everyone across the world a Happy Nowruz. The Parsi New Year, also known as Nowruz, is a religious holiday celebrated on the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar/Zoroastrianism calendar.

Every year, around March around the Spring Equinox, numerous ethnolinguistic communities throughout the world observe the day. To commemorate the arrival of spring, Google developed a colourful doodle with flowers, a musical instrument, bees, and a caterpillar.

This year's Nowruz falls on March 20, 2022. However, in India, the day is observed in late July or August because the Parsi community follows the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not include leap years. As a result, the day's commemoration has now shifted nearly 200 days from its original Spring Equinox date.

According to Google, Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays, with a rich history dating back over 3,000 years. The 13-day celebration begins with the vernal equinox, when the sun crosses the equator for the first time. This widely represents rebirth and the affirmation of life in harmony with nature, according to Google's Doodle page.

Also Read | Who was Rosa Bonheur? Google doodles French artist on her 200th birth anniversary

Nowruz is derived from the Persian words now, which means 'new,' and ruz, which means 'day.' There are various foundation tales for Nowruz in Iranian mythology, according to historians.

The Shahnameh, a great epic poem written between 977 and 1010 CE by the Persian poet Ferdowsi, attributes the origins of Nowruz to the mythical Iranian King Jamshid.

Nowruz is founded in Iranian traditions such as Mithraism and Zoroastrianism. Nowruz celebrations differ from one household to the next. However, most Parsis deep clean their houses, put up decorations, and even go shopping before Nowruz. In Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Parsi community begins preparing for Nowruz by purchasing new garments and flowers before deep cleaning their homes.

Also Read | Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe