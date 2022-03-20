Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nowruz 2022: Google doodle celebrates start of Persian New Year with colourful illustration

    The Parsi New Year, also known as Nowruz, is a religious festival celebrated on the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar/Zoroastrianism calendar. To commemorate the arrival of spring, Google created a colourful doodle featuring flowers, a musical instrument, bees, and a caterpillar.
     

    Nowruz 2022 Google doodle celebrates start of Persian New Year with colourful illustration gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    Google marked the first day of spring, or the Equinox, on Sunday by presenting a colourful doodle. The search engine giant also greeted everyone across the world a Happy Nowruz. The Parsi New Year, also known as Nowruz, is a religious holiday celebrated on the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar/Zoroastrianism calendar.

    Every year, around March around the Spring Equinox, numerous ethnolinguistic communities throughout the world observe the day. To commemorate the arrival of spring, Google developed a colourful doodle with flowers, a musical instrument, bees, and a caterpillar.

    This year's Nowruz falls on March 20, 2022. However, in India, the day is observed in late July or August because the Parsi community follows the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not include leap years. As a result, the day's commemoration has now shifted nearly 200 days from its original Spring Equinox date.

    According to Google, Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays, with a rich history dating back over 3,000 years. The 13-day celebration begins with the vernal equinox, when the sun crosses the equator for the first time. This widely represents rebirth and the affirmation of life in harmony with nature, according to Google's Doodle page.

    Also Read | Who was Rosa Bonheur? Google doodles French artist on her 200th birth anniversary

    Nowruz is derived from the Persian words now, which means 'new,' and ruz, which means 'day.' There are various foundation tales for Nowruz in Iranian mythology, according to historians.
    The Shahnameh, a great epic poem written between 977 and 1010 CE by the Persian poet Ferdowsi, attributes the origins of Nowruz to the mythical Iranian King Jamshid.

    Nowruz is founded in Iranian traditions such as Mithraism and Zoroastrianism. Nowruz celebrations differ from one household to the next. However, most Parsis deep clean their houses, put up decorations, and even go shopping before Nowruz. In Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Parsi community begins preparing for Nowruz by purchasing new garments and flowers before deep cleaning their homes.

    Also Read | Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Day of Happiness 2022: Significance, history, importance and quotes RCB

    International Day of Happiness 2022: Significance, history, importance and quotes

    Check out who's the world's most boring person-dnm

    Check out who’s the world’s most boring person

    Who is Artyom Datsishin? Russian shelling claimed this Ukraine star's life RCB

    Who is Artyom Datsishin? Russian shelling claimed this Ukraine star's life

    3 things you shouldnt do after breaking up with your partner drb

    3 things you shouldn’t do after breaking up with your partner

    World Sleep Day 2022: Why do we celebrate it? Know it's significance, history and quotes RCB

    World Sleep Day 2022: Why do we celebrate it? Know it's significance, history and quotes

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2021-22, Final Preview: Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters look to clinch maiden title snt

    ISL 2021-22, Final Preview: Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters look to clinch maiden title

    International Day of Happiness 2022: Significance, history, importance and quotes RCB

    International Day of Happiness 2022: Significance, history, importance and quotes

    Modi Kishida meet: Japan to invest Rs 3point2 lakh crore in India in next 5 years

    Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India in next 5 years

    Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone; 9 actresses in bold bikini RCB

    Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone; 9 actresses in bold bikini

    International Day of Happiness 2022: Are you happy? Here are 7 ways to have live happier RCB

    International Day of Happiness 2022: Are you happy? Here are 5 ways to have live happier

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon