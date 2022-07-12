National Simplicity Day: Know how to celebrate and top quotes to share with everyone
While simplifying may mean various things to different people, the purpose of Simplicity Day is to force us to take a step back from our hectic lives and focus on the essentials, if only for a day. If you're intrigued by the concept but don't know where to begin, we've compiled a list of things you can do to commemorate National Simplicity Day.
Simplicity Day was established in honour of Henry David Thoreau, a writer and philosopher who advocated for living a simple life. Henry, who was born on July 12th, believed that life should not be spent labouring to acquire money and needless goods. He felt that we should focus more on nature, knowledge, self-sufficiency, and forging our own path.
Here's how to celebrate the day
Reading: One thing you can do with your additional free time after putting down the electronics is read a book. As a writer, Henry believed that reading was an essential aspect of existence. So much so that he dedicated a whole chapter to it in one of his books, Reading. It can be any book, magazine, or newspaper article; just locate a peaceful area and read a few pages.
Connect with nature: Spending time outside is another way to celebrate simplicity. There are lots of other easy ways to interact with nature than living off the earth in a cabin in the woods like Henry. Do something you like, such as going swimming, having a picnic, or going for a stroll. You may also try something new, such as hiking, kayaking, or scuba diving. The options are limitless! You could even invite a friend.
Introspect: Finally, but not least, practising introspection or self-reflection is an excellent approach to commemorate Simplicity Day. Simplicity Day is an excellent reason to spend some time to reflect on oneself. Introspection allows you to examine your life, your ideas, and your aspirations in the past, present, and future.
Declutter: One possibility is to get rid of anything useless in the spirit of Henry's thought that we have too many pointless things. We all have items that we don't use that are taking up room in our homes. Take advantage of this opportunity to declutter.
Here are top quotes to celebrate the day
- "Simplicity, simplicity, and more simplicity!" I say, restrict your affairs to two or three, not a hundred or thousand; instead of a million, maintain a half-dozen, and keep your finances on your thumbnail." -Henry David Thoreau
- As you simplify your life, the rules of the world will become simpler; isolation will no longer be solitude, poverty will no longer be poverty, and weakness will no longer be weakness." -- Henry David
- "A man's heart is what makes him rich. He is wealthy because of who he is, not because of what he has." -- Henry Ward Beecher
- "Enjoy the small things, because one day you'll look back and realise they were great things." -Dr. Robert Brault
- "The essence of happiness is simplicity." - Cedric Bledsoe
- "The simplest things are frequently the most truthful." -Richard Bach