Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Simplicity Day: Know how to celebrate and top quotes to share with everyone

    While simplifying may mean various things to different people, the purpose of Simplicity Day is to force us to take a step back from our hectic lives and focus on the essentials, if only for a day. If you're intrigued by the concept but don't know where to begin, we've compiled a list of things you can do to commemorate National Simplicity Day.

    National Simplicity Day Know how to celebrate and top quotes to share with everyone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Simplicity Day was established in honour of Henry David Thoreau, a writer and philosopher who advocated for living a simple life. Henry, who was born on July 12th, believed that life should not be spent labouring to acquire money and needless goods. He felt that we should focus more on nature, knowledge, self-sufficiency, and forging our own path.

    While simplifying may mean various things to different people, the purpose of Simplicity Day is to force us to take a step back from our hectic lives and focus on the essentials, if only for a day. If you're intrigued by the concept but don't know where to begin, we've compiled a list of things you can do to commemorate National Simplicity Day.

    Here's how to celebrate the day

    Reading: One thing you can do with your additional free time after putting down the electronics is read a book. As a writer, Henry believed that reading was an essential aspect of existence. So much so that he dedicated a whole chapter to it in one of his books, Reading. It can be any book, magazine, or newspaper article; just locate a peaceful area and read a few pages.

    Also Read | 5 ways to add spice to your long-distance relationship

    Connect with nature: Spending time outside is another way to celebrate simplicity. There are lots of other easy ways to interact with nature than living off the earth in a cabin in the woods like Henry. Do something you like, such as going swimming, having a picnic, or going for a stroll. You may also try something new, such as hiking, kayaking, or scuba diving. The options are limitless! You could even invite a friend.

    Introspect: Finally, but not least, practising introspection or self-reflection is an excellent approach to commemorate Simplicity Day. Simplicity Day is an excellent reason to spend some time to reflect on oneself. Introspection allows you to examine your life, your ideas, and your aspirations in the past, present, and future.

    Declutter: One possibility is to get rid of anything useless in the spirit of Henry's thought that we have too many pointless things. We all have items that we don't use that are taking up room in our homes. Take advantage of this opportunity to declutter.

    Also Read | Music + Yoga: Here are some fantastic benefits of the combination

    Here are top quotes to celebrate the day

    • "Simplicity, simplicity, and more simplicity!" I say, restrict your affairs to two or three, not a hundred or thousand; instead of a million, maintain a half-dozen, and keep your finances on your thumbnail." -Henry David Thoreau
    • As you simplify your life, the rules of the world will become simpler; isolation will no longer be solitude, poverty will no longer be poverty, and weakness will no longer be weakness." -- Henry David
    • "A man's heart is what makes him rich. He is wealthy because of who he is, not because of what he has." -- Henry Ward Beecher
    • "Enjoy the small things, because one day you'll look back and realise they were great things." -Dr. Robert Brault
    • "The essence of happiness is simplicity." - Cedric Bledsoe
    • "The simplest things are frequently the most truthful." -Richard Bach
    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Predictions for July 12 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 12: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    National Simplicity Day 2022 Why do we celebrate Know date history and significance of the day gcw

    National Simplicity Day: Why do we celebrate? Know date, history and significance of the day

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags RBA

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 12 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 12, 2022

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for July 11 to July 17 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for July 11 to July 17

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Predictions for July 12 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 12: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    National Simplicity Day 2022 Why do we celebrate Know date history and significance of the day gcw

    National Simplicity Day: Why do we celebrate? Know date, history and significance of the day

    Shiva Rajkumar's net worth, salary, family, education and more RBA

    Shiva Rajkumar's net worth, salary, family, education and more

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags RBA

    Paper bag day 2022: History, significance, facts and some advantages of using paper bags

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 12 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 12, 2022

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon