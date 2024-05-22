Nagaland state lottery result May 22, 2024: Check out today's winning numbers

Nagaland State Lotteries was formed in 1972 under the direction of the Finance Department to provide a consistent source of revenue for the state government.

Lotteries in India are run by the government which gives hope to people to earn some money. Nagaland State Lotteries was formed in 1972 under the direction of the Finance Department to provide a consistent source of revenue for the state government. The Nagaland State Lottery is held every day of the week at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening.

Every day, the lottery is held under a different name with varying prize amounts, with the highest reward being ₹1 crore (including Super Prize amount). Nagaland State hosts daily lotteries, including Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening, with tickets costing ₹6 each.

Nagaland DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Result

1st Prize Ticket No 75C21068

Dear LAKE result

Dear LAKE result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Sandpiper result

Dear Sandpiper results be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.

How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Terms and Conditions

According to Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, the winner will get it after deduction of TDS online at 30% (if resident), 30% surcharge (if applicable), and 4% educational cess (if non-resident).

