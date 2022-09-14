lip-smacking recipes for you! -Milk barfi and Sheer Khorma

We all know the festive season is approaching, which means loads of delicious sweets. As we know, in India, we have many festivals celebrated, each with a particular mouth-watering delicacy. Unique dishes are prepared and offered to god.

Many of us might be spending this festive season away from our families. But here we are for the rescue; we recently had the opportunity to speak to Chef Narayan Dutt Sharma, Culinary Head, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, and he gracefully shared his recipes of Milk Barfi and Sheer Khorma for us to try.

Milk Barfi Recipe

Ingredients

• Milk – 750 GMS

• Ghee – 210 GMS

• Sugar – 600 GMS

• Milk Powder – 930 GMS

• Cardamom Powder – 3 TSP

• Salt- A Pinch

• Pistachio Chopped – 10 GMS

Method of Preparation

Line a baking tray with butter paper so it hangs over two opposite sides of the pan. In a saucepan on medium heat, pour the milk and then add the ghee. Let the ghee melt and stir with a rubber spatula until the ghee is mostly combined with the milk. Pour the sugar into the pan and stir until it's fully melted. Turn the heat to low and add in the milk powder. Stir until the milk rehydrates the milk powder. Continue to stir with no breaks on low heat for the next 4-5 minutes, being sure to scrape the bottom and sides to prevent burning. At this point, the mixture should have reduced by about half and thickened.

Add the cardamom powder and salt. Crush the saffron in a back-and-forth motion between your hands over the pan. Stir the mix-ins well. Continue to mix the barfi batter for another 4-5 minutes until it starts to pull away from the sides. Remove the pan from heat, and use the silicone spatula to scoop the batter into the square baking tray. Spread the batter across the pan, getting it as level as possible. Spread and press the chopped pistachio evenly across the top. Cover the pan. Transfer the pan to the refrigerator and allow it to chill for at least 30 minutes or until fully set. Once the barfi has been set, use the parchment paper to lift it out of the square pan. Apply the silver foil sporadically on the barfi. Cut the barfi into 16 even squares and serve.

Sheer Khorma Recipe

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon ghee

1 cup broken vermicelli

10-12 thickly slivered almonds

1-litre milk

7 – 8 tablespoons of sugar

10 – 12 saffron strands

1 tablespoon sliced almonds

1 tablespoon chopped cashews and nuts

Half cardamom powder-0

Method of Preparation

Take 1 tablespoon ghee in a pan and heat it. Add 1 cup broken seviyan or vermicelli or semiya. Break the long vermicelli strands with hands before putting it on roasting. Stir and continuously roast seviyan or on low to medium-low heat. Stir often while roasting semiya for even browning. Cook the semiyan on medium flame till it is golden brown in colour. Pour 4 cups of whole milk (1 litre) into the pan. This milk can be room temperature, hot or even chilled and warm the milk on medium low or low heat. Stir occasionally so that the milk or seviyan does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Let the milk comes to a boil.

Once the milk comes to a boil. When the milk is boiling, ass 7 or 8 tablespoons of sugar or according to your preference. Next add 10 to 12 saffron strands. Mix and stir. Now add 1 tablespoon of sliced almonds and 1 tablespoon of chopped cashews and mix it very well. You can also add nuts like sliced pistachios. Then add half a teaspoon of cardamom powder (ground cardamom).



Also add some dried rose petals. Cook the vermicelli kheer mixture for 3 to 4 minutes more till the vermicelli gets cooked and the milk thickens. The kheer is ready to be served. You can serve it hot or chilled and while serving, put some chopped nuts or dried rose petals on top of it