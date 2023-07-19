Lake Pichola to Lake Pushkar: Enchanting lakes of Rajasthan

Rajasthan, known for its vast stretches of arid desert landscapes and majestic palaces, may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about picturesque lakes. However, this land of royalty boasts a remarkable collection of captivating lakes that are nothing short of breathtaking. These shimmering bodies of water serve as enchanting oases amidst the desert's unforgiving terrain, offering respite, beauty, and tranquility to visitors and locals alike.

Lake Pichola

Nestled in the heart of Udaipur, the Venice of the East, lies the resplendent Lake Pichola. Built in the 14th century, this artificial freshwater lake is an iconic symbol of Udaipur's grandeur. Dotted with stunning palaces, including the Lake Palace and Jag Mandir, Lake Pichola exudes a regal charm that transports visitors to a bygone era. A boat ride on its crystal-clear waters offers panoramic views of the surrounding palaces, ghats, and the Aravalli hills, making it a photographer's paradise and a romantic haven for couples.

Pushkar Lake

Located in the sacred city of Pushkar, Pushkar Lake holds immense religious significance for Hindus. According to legend, the lake was formed when Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe, dropped a lotus flower here. Surrounded by more than 50 ghats and hundreds of temples, Pushkar Lake is believed to have healing properties, and devotees come from far and wide to take a holy dip during the auspicious Kartik Purnima festival. The lake's serene ambiance, especially during sunrise and sunset, adds a mystical allure to this spiritual site.

ALSO READ: Daal Bati Churma to Ghevar: 8 Rajasthani dishes that will transport you to flavours of royalty

Ana Sagar Lake

In the heart of Ajmer lies Ana Sagar Lake, an artificial lake commissioned by King Anaji Chauhan in the 12th century. Sprawling over a vast area, this picturesque lake offers a scenic retreat for locals and tourists alike. Surrounded by lush gardens, marble pavilions, and the stunning Daulat Bagh, Ana Sagar Lake presents a perfect setting for leisurely strolls and boating excursions. The lake's charm is heightened by the magnificent Khobra Behroon Temple situated on an island within the lake, accessible by boat. Visitors can revel in the tranquility and soak in the serene beauty of this ancient water body.

ALSO READ: Golden Fort to Patwon Ki Haveli: 7 things to do when in Jaisalmer

Rajasthan's lakes are jewels in the crown of this mesmerizing desert state. From the regal allure of Lake Pichola to the sacred aura of Pushkar Lake and the serene beauty of Ana Sagar Lake, each body of water tells a unique story and captivates visitors with its distinct charm. These lakes not only add to the visual splendor of Rajasthan but also serve as vital sources of water and cultural significance for the communities that surround them. Whether you seek history, spirituality, or simply a moment of tranquility, Rajasthan's lakes beckon you to immerse yourself in their enchanting embrace.