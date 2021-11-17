BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19,024 ft in Ladakh

Rishi Nath, the official assessor of the Guinness World Records headquartered in the UK, hailed BRO's outstanding feat in creating the world's highest altitude road during a virtual ceremony.

Guinness World Records have recognised the Border Road Organisation (BRO) for constructing and blacktopping the world's highest motorable road at 19,024 feet at Umlingla Pass in Ladakh. Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General of BRO, received the Guinness World Records certificate on Tuesday for building and blacktopping the world's highest motorable road at 19,024 feet in Ladakh.

Rishi Nath, the official assessor of the Guinness World Records headquartered in the UK, hailed BRO's outstanding feat in creating the world's highest altitude road during a virtual ceremony. Five separate surveyors validated the claim throughout a four-month procedure conducted by Guinness World Records. The 52-kilometre tarmac road from Chisumle to Demchok crosses through the 19,024-foot-high Umlingla Pass, breaking the previous record set by a route in Bolivia that links volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 feet.

The Umlingla Pass road is another example of resurgent India's success. It was built at a greater altitude than Mount Everest's North and South base camps, at 16,900 feet and 17,598 feet, respectively. On occasion, Lt Gen Chaudhry spoke about the difficulties encountered during road building, which he claimed challenged both the human spirit and machine efficacy in an exceedingly tricky terrain where temperatures in winter drop to -40 degrees Celsius and oxygen levels are 50% lower than usual.

The BRO constructed a blacktopped road to the vital village of Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, which would benefit the local community by improving socioeconomic circumstances and promoting tourism in Ladakh. The strategically significant route, which is around 15 kilometres long, demonstrates the government's priority on constructing road infrastructure in border areas.

