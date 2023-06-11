Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Interior Design Decoded: Unleash the Surrealism

    Try combining your favourite flea market finds, art and vintage photographs to create a Surrealist-style vignette. Surrealism celebrates the potential of vagary even though it may be grand, loud and trippy, says Vandana Gujrati

    Author
    Vandana Gujrati
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Why accept the norms and conform? Why perceive spaces, and things as they are? Why not do something entirely unimaginable? Each era leaves some important pages behind. Digging deep into chaos and unconscious desires and embracing irrationality and wild dreams to release the mind’s creative potential, Surrealism aims to revolutionize the human experience. 

    Finding magic in the unexpected, the uncanny, and the unconventional, this 20th-century avant-garde movement in art and literature had found its footing in architectural thoughts and approaches in the late 1960s and ’70s and has made a mind-boggling comeback in recent years.

    Surrealist home decor is bold, creative, gutsy and grandiose. The playful form, far-fetched textures and colour palette that paint like a dream, surrealism
    plays discrete.

    The most popular option among interior designers today is the harmony of paradox. Created within the concept of surrealism, interior objects fit harmoniously into rooms with traditional decoration. The effect of contrast in furniture items, for example, bright sofas with fancy shapes or chairs on small elegant legs with original decor and interiors in the style of minimalism or Art Deco.

    Surrealism is to express the creativity of the unconscious mind. Within Modern Architecture, lies clues of Surrealist influences. Let us look at a few of them:

    * Repetition of objects

    * Changing the scale of an object

    * Levitating objects

    * Dreamlike qualities

    * Being perplexing in some ways

    * Elements which seem randomly drawn

    * Objects that would not be together in most situations

    Superimposed statement art suggests a multitude of spaces where alternate reality is possible, adding a feeling of mystique and wonder. Surrealism is about breaking down the barriers between inside and out; an exotic way to introduce a feeling of openness and comfort to your home. An accent wall mimicking its
    outdoors definitely helps bring the outside in.

    Tall windows overlooking the city and an interior garden of lush plants add a touch of the great outdoors. Drawing the eye up is another way to increase the sense of spaciousness in your rooms. Chic Fornasetti-themed home office is enough to make anyone want to do their work from home.

    Try combining your favourite flea market finds, art and vintage photographs to create a Surrealist-style vignette. Surrealism may be grand, loud and trippy but it celebrates the potential of vagary. We loved the fact that surrealism never really left the decor ground, it’s always been there, grandiose and awe-worthy!

