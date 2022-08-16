Happy Parsi New Year 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with everyone

Parsi New Year will be celebrated in India on August 16 this year. Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your siblings, friends, family, friends, relatives and colleagues on Navroz.

The Parsi community will assemble once more to welcome the new Iranian year with friends and relatives. This festival goes by a several more names than Navroz and Nowroz. The definition of the term Navroz is "new day." The Parsi community in India celebrates their New Year in August despite though the occasion is normally commemorated in March. This year, it will take place on Tuesday, August 16.

The Parsi people have undoubtedly been commemorating this occasion for at least the last 3,000 years since it is so significant to them. The majority of the festival's celebrations are held in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat because there is a substantial Parsi community there. People spruce up their homes, dress in new traditional attire, chow down on delectable foods, get together with loved ones, and exchange gifts to mark the occasion.

This year, to make the occasion even more special, share these wishes and greetings with your friends and family to wish them Happy New Year!

May this Parsi New Year usher in a fresh chapter of your life, filled of new ambitions and goals. Happy Navroz to you and your loved ones. Mubarak, Navroz

My best wishes for a joyous Navroz! May the day bring you luck and prosperity. God bless you now and always.

On the occasion of Parsi New Year, wishing you a glorious, beautiful, and cheerful year ahead…. Navroz Mubarak to you my dear.

I wish that you are showered with love and blessings of King which make this New Year the best of all the years for you…. Happy Parsi New Year to you.

May this new year bring you and your family much joy. Mubarak, Navroz

Nights are gloomy, but days are brilliant; may your life be filled with light at all times. Don't be worried, my love, for God has blessed us with a whole new year. Navroz Mubarak and Happy Parsi New Year!

I wish everyone of my family and friends a Happy Pateti. May the New Year bring you joy, serenity, and prosperity. Navroz Mubarak and Happy Parsi New Year!

May the Lord lavishly bless us. Let us pray for joy and success. May this Parsi New Year bring us joy. New Year's greetings.

